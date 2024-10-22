West Virginia high school football computer rankings (10/22/2024)
Eight weeks of the 2024 West Virginia high school football season have come and gone and High School on SI is rolling out this week's updated computer rankings for the best teams in the state.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Top-ranked Martinsburg continues to hold down the No. 1 spot in the latest Class AAAA rankings, and Spring Mills has swapped places with Huntington, taking over the No. 2 spot for the time being. Wheeling Park and Oak Hill round out the Top 5 in the state's largest classification.
Class AA has a new No. 1 with undefeated Roane County overtaking the top spot after Williamstown lost at home to Frankfort last week. Frankfort is currently ranked No. 2 in the Class AAA rankings.
Check out where all other teams ranked in each WVSSAC classification. Here are SBLive's latest West Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of October 22, 2024:
WEST VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
WVSSAC Class A
1. Tug Valley
7-0
2. Wahama
8-0
3. Tucker County
8-0
4. Cameron
7-1
5. Sherman
4-1
6. Pendleton County
5-2
7. Wirt County
5-2
8. Madonna
6-2
9. River View
5-2
10. Tolsia
5-2
WVSSAC Class AA
1. Roane County
7-0
2. Williamstown
7-1
3. Doddridge County
6-1
4. Wheeling Central Catholic
6-2
5. Westside
6-1
6. Tyler
5-2
7. South Harrison
5-2
8. Phillip Barbour
5-2
9. Petersburg
4-3
10. Ritchie County
3-5
WVSSAC Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior
8-0
2. Frankfort
7-0
3. Hoover
7-0
4. Princeton
7-0
5. Bridgeport
8-0
6. Independence
5-2
7. Nitro
6-1
8. North Marion
5-2
9. Nicholas County
5-2
10. Wayne
4-3
Full WVSSAC Class AAA rankings
WVSSAC Class AAAA
1. Martinsburg
8-0
2. Spring Mills
6-0
3. Huntington
6-1
4. Wheeling Park
5-2
5. Oak Hill
6-1
6. Hurricane
5-2
7. George Washington
7-1
8. Woodrow Wilson
5-2
9. Jefferson
4-3
10. Morgantown
5-3
Full WVSSAC Class AAAA rankings
