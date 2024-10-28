West Virginia high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Week 9 of the 2024 West Virginia high school football season is in the rearview and High School on SI is rolling out this week's updated computer rankings for the best teams in the state.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Top-ranked Martinsburg continues to hold down the No. 1 spot in the latest Class AAAA rankings, but Huntington has retaken the No. 2 spot and Spring Mills has dropped down to No. 4 behind Oak Hill. Wheeling Park rounds out the Top 5.
Check out where all other teams ranked in each WVSSAC classification. Here are SBLive's latest West Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:
WEST VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
WVSSAC Class A
1. Wahama
9-0
2. Tug Valley
8-0
3. Cameron
8-1
4. Tucker County
8-0
5. Wirt County
6-2
6. Pendleton County
6-2
7. River View
6-2
8. Sherman
4-2
9. Tolsia
6-2
10. Madonna
6-3
WVSSAC Class AA
1. Roane County
8-0
2. Williamstown
7-1
3. Doddridge County
7-1
4. South Harrison
6-2
5. Wheeling Central Catholic
7-2
6. Phillip Barbour
6-2
7. Petersburg
5-3
8. Westside
6-2
9. Tyler
5-3
10. Clay County
5-3
WVSSAC Class AAA
1. Hoover
8-0
2. Princeton
8-0
3. Frankfort
8-0
4. Fairmont Senior
8-0
5. Bridgeport
8-0
6. Nitro
7-1
7. North Marion
6-2
8. Independence
5-3
9. Ripley
6-2
10. Nicholas County
5-3
Full WVSSAC Class AAA rankings
WVSSAC Class AAAA
1. Martinsburg
9-0
2. Huntington
7-1
3. Oak Hill
7-1
4. Spring Mills
6-1
5. Wheeling Park
5-2
6. Hurricane
6-2
7. Spring Valley
5-3
8. Morgantown
6-3
9. George Washington
7-1
10. Jefferson
5-3
Full WVSSAC Class AAAA rankings
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports