West Virginia High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 West Virginia high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest West Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
WVSSAC High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Wahama (6-0)
2. Tucker County (4-1)
3. Sherman (5-0)
4. Cameron (3-1)
5. Wheeling Central Catholic (4-2)
6. Clay-Battelle (4-1)
7. East Hardy (2-2)
8. Tug Valley (2-2)
9. Wirt County (3-2)
10. Meadow Bridge (3-1)
11. Pendleton County (2-2)
12. Webster County (2-2)
13. St. Marys (2-2)
14. Man (1-4)
15. Pocahontas County (1-3)
16. Ritchie County (1-3)
17. Tygarts Valley (1-3)
18. Greenbrier West (2-4)
19. Montcalm (2-2)
20. Gilmer County (2-4)
21. Tolsia (2-4)
22. Richwood (0-3)
23. Valley (0-4)
24. Magnolia (0-4)
25. Calhoun (0-5)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Independence (5-0)
2. Frankfort (6-0)
3. Bluefield (4-2)
4. Mingo Central (6-0)
5. Doddridge County (4-0)
6. Logan (5-0)
7. James Monroe (4-1)
8. Midland Trail (5-1)
9. Petersburg (5-1)
10. Philip Barbour (4-2)
11. Oak Glen (5-1)
12. Roane County (4-1)
13. Tyler (3-3)
14. WestSide (3-2)
15. Wayne (3-3)
16. South Harrison (4-2)
17. Clay County (3-3)
18. Braxton County (3-3)
19. River View (2-3)
20. Williamstown (1-4)
21. Lincoln (2-3)
22. Scott (1-4)
23. Poca (2-3)
24. Buffalo (2-3)
25. Wyoming East (1-5)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Princeton (5-0)
2. Bridgeport (6-0)
3. Chapmanville Regional (5-0)
4. Hoover (5-1)
5. Fairmont Senior (3-1)
6. Greenbrier East (3-1)
7. Keyser (4-1)
8. North Marion (4-1)
9. John Marshall (4-1)
10. PikeView (4-1)
11. Nitro (4-1)
12. Elkins (4-1)
13. Byrd (3-3)
14. Winfield (3-2)
15. Hampshire (3-3)
16. Brooke (3-3)
17. Nicholas County (1-3)
18. Ripley (3-3)
19. South Charleston (1-4)
20. Lewis County (1-4)
21. Shady Spring (1-4)
22. Grafton (1-4)
23. East Fairmont (1-5)
24. Point Pleasant (0-5)
25. Lincoln County (0-5)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Wheeling Park (5-1)
2. George Washington (4-0)
3. Huntington (4-1)
4. Morgantown (5-1)
5. Spring Mills (4-2)
6. University (4-2)
7. Martinsburg (3-2)
8. Oak Hill (3-2)
9. Woodrow Wilson (3-2)
10. Parkersburg (3-3)
11. Parkersburg South (1-4)
12. Musselman (1-4)
13. Jefferson (1-4)
14. Hurricane (1-5)
15. Washington (1-3)
16. Cabell Midland (1-4)
17. Riverside (1-5)
18. Preston (1-4)
19. Buckhannon-Upshur (0-5)
20. Hedgesville (0-3)