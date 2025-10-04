High School

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of West Virginia high school football

Ben Dagg

West Virginia Week 5
West Virginia Week 5 /

The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 3, 2025

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

Bluefield 40, Wythe 21

Braxton County 34, Poca 14

Bridgeport 49, Fort Hill 14

Brooke 21, East Liverpool 20

Buffalo 63, Calhoun 26

Butler 35, University 27

Byrd 49, East Fairmont 28

Chapmanville Regional 41, Tolsia 0

Clay-Battelle 54, Meadow Bridge 12

Doddridge County 21, Petersburg 7

East Hardy 66, Summers County 20

Fairmont Senior 61, Buckhannon-Upshur 30

Frankfort 41, Mountain Ridge 6

Fort Frye 55, Greenbrier West 0

George Washington 37, Parkersburg 30

Hoover 48, South Charleston 6

Hurricane 44, St. Albans 22

Jefferson 49, Hedgesville 0

John Marshall 30, Warren 27

Keyser 34, Weir 6

Liberty 30, WestSide 22

Lincoln 42, Lewis County 12

Logan 14, Clay County 6

Midland Trail 20, Nicholas County 19

Mingo Central 19, Scott 0

Nitro 56, Point Pleasant 13

Northern 35, Hampshire 21

Oak Glen 28, Catholic Central 0

Philip Barbour 49, South Harrison 22

PikeView 54, Sissonville 29

Ritchie County 40, Gilmer County 12

Roanoke Catholic 36, Montcalm 6

Roane County 38, Ripley 36

Sherman 24, Man 14

Southern 19, Berkeley Springs 13

Spring Valley 17, Riverside 15

St. Francis DeSales 40, Cabell Midland 7

Tucker County 42, Pendleton County 20

Tug Valley 48, River View 6

Tyler 35, Magnolia 0

Wahama 27, Eastern 10

Wayne 46, Lincoln County 0

Wirt County 54, Webster County 6

Wyoming East 20, Mt. View 0

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/West Virginia