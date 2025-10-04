West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 3, 2025
Bluefield 40, Wythe 21
Braxton County 34, Poca 14
Bridgeport 49, Fort Hill 14
Brooke 21, East Liverpool 20
Buffalo 63, Calhoun 26
Butler 35, University 27
Byrd 49, East Fairmont 28
Chapmanville Regional 41, Tolsia 0
Clay-Battelle 54, Meadow Bridge 12
Doddridge County 21, Petersburg 7
East Hardy 66, Summers County 20
Fairmont Senior 61, Buckhannon-Upshur 30
Frankfort 41, Mountain Ridge 6
Fort Frye 55, Greenbrier West 0
George Washington 37, Parkersburg 30
Hoover 48, South Charleston 6
Hurricane 44, St. Albans 22
Jefferson 49, Hedgesville 0
John Marshall 30, Warren 27
Keyser 34, Weir 6
Liberty 30, WestSide 22
Lincoln 42, Lewis County 12
Logan 14, Clay County 6
Midland Trail 20, Nicholas County 19
Mingo Central 19, Scott 0
Nitro 56, Point Pleasant 13
Northern 35, Hampshire 21
Oak Glen 28, Catholic Central 0
Philip Barbour 49, South Harrison 22
PikeView 54, Sissonville 29
Ritchie County 40, Gilmer County 12
Roanoke Catholic 36, Montcalm 6
Roane County 38, Ripley 36
Sherman 24, Man 14
Southern 19, Berkeley Springs 13
Spring Valley 17, Riverside 15
St. Francis DeSales 40, Cabell Midland 7
Tucker County 42, Pendleton County 20
Tug Valley 48, River View 6
Tyler 35, Magnolia 0
Wahama 27, Eastern 10
Wayne 46, Lincoln County 0
Wirt County 54, Webster County 6
Wyoming East 20, Mt. View 0