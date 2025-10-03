West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 3, 2025
There are 53 high school football games are scheduled across West Virginia on Friday, October 3, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on West Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Wheeling Park taking the road to play the Morgantown. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
West Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3, 2025
WVSSAC Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
Class 4A has 12 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by John Marshall vs Warren.
WVSSAC Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
Class 3A has 19 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Princeton vs Winfield.
WVSSAC Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
Class 2A has 23 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Doddridge County vs Petersburg.
WVSSAC Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
Class 1A has 15 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Webster County vs Wirt County.
