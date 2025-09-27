High School

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

West Virginia week 4 scores
The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Bridgeport 77, Byrd 6

Brooke 35, Lincoln County 0

Cabell Midland 62, Hurricane 7

Capital 69, South Charleston 67

Chapmanville Regional 50, Williamstown 13

Clay County 37, South Harrison 16

Clay-Battelle 58, Gilmer County 6

East Hardy 46, Southern 19

Frankfort 28, Northern 7

George Washington 17, Barnesville 14

Grafton 34, Berkeley Springs 7

Greenbrier East 45, Oak Hill 7

Harrison Central 30, Weir 14

Hoover 46, Point Pleasant 7

Independence 31, Bluefield 10

James Monroe 38, Narrows 8

Keyser 44, Hampshire 16

Liberty 48, Buffalo 0

Man 20, Greenbrier West 0

Martinsburg 46, Jefferson 6

Meadow Bridge 55, Valley 12

Midland Trail 41, Summers County 0

Mingo Central 58, Wyoming East 7

Monroe Central 47, Magnolia 12

Morgantown 21, Spring Mills 0

New Philadelphia 49, Linsly 7

Nitro 48, Ripley 6

North Marion 48, Lincoln 23

Oak Glen 15, Buckeye Local 0

Parkersburg 41, Riverside 14

Parkersburg South 41, John Marshall 14

Pendleton County 59, Tygarts Valley 0

Petersburg 28, Moorefield 6

Philip Barbour 37, Elkins 14

PikeView 34, Shady Spring 6

Pocahontas County 48, Richwood 0

Preston 49, East Fairmont 31

Princeton 33, Graham 14

Roane County 46, Braxton County 20

Sherman 40, Wayne 20

Spring Valley 49, St. Albans 12

St. Marys 37, Frontier 14

Tolsia 52, Calhoun 12

Tucker County 70, Webster County 6

Tyler 14, Cameron 12

University 37, Fairmont Senior 28

Wahama 55, Wirt County 6

Wheeling Central Catholic 41, Perry Traditional Academy 8

Wheeling Park 24, St. Clairsville 7

