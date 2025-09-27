West Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — September 26, 2025
West Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
Bridgeport 77, Byrd 6
Brooke 35, Lincoln County 0
Cabell Midland 62, Hurricane 7
Capital 69, South Charleston 67
Chapmanville Regional 50, Williamstown 13
Clay County 37, South Harrison 16
Clay-Battelle 58, Gilmer County 6
East Hardy 46, Southern 19
Frankfort 28, Northern 7
George Washington 17, Barnesville 14
Grafton 34, Berkeley Springs 7
Greenbrier East 45, Oak Hill 7
Harrison Central 30, Weir 14
Hoover 46, Point Pleasant 7
Independence 31, Bluefield 10
James Monroe 38, Narrows 8
Keyser 44, Hampshire 16
Liberty 48, Buffalo 0
Man 20, Greenbrier West 0
Martinsburg 46, Jefferson 6
Meadow Bridge 55, Valley 12
Midland Trail 41, Summers County 0
Mingo Central 58, Wyoming East 7
Monroe Central 47, Magnolia 12
Morgantown 21, Spring Mills 0
New Philadelphia 49, Linsly 7
Nitro 48, Ripley 6
North Marion 48, Lincoln 23
Oak Glen 15, Buckeye Local 0
Parkersburg 41, Riverside 14
Parkersburg South 41, John Marshall 14
Pendleton County 59, Tygarts Valley 0
Petersburg 28, Moorefield 6
Philip Barbour 37, Elkins 14
PikeView 34, Shady Spring 6
Pocahontas County 48, Richwood 0
Preston 49, East Fairmont 31
Princeton 33, Graham 14
Roane County 46, Braxton County 20
Sherman 40, Wayne 20
Spring Valley 49, St. Albans 12
St. Marys 37, Frontier 14
Tolsia 52, Calhoun 12
Tucker County 70, Webster County 6
Tyler 14, Cameron 12
University 37, Fairmont Senior 28
Wahama 55, Wirt County 6
Wheeling Central Catholic 41, Perry Traditional Academy 8
Wheeling Park 24, St. Clairsville 7