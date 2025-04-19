West Virginia high school football: Huntington announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Mountain State and High School On SI West Virginia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Huntington Highlanders announced the following 10-game slate for 2025 season. The Highlanders will play 10 games, including three notable contests against George Washington, Hurricane and the 11-time WVSSAC state champion Martinsburg.
Among other teams on the Highlanders' regular season schedule are Cabell Midland, Capital, Linsly, Parkersburg, Oakland GRC, Sevier County and Spring Valley.
Below is the Highlanders' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 HUNTINGTON HIGHLANDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: at Oakland GRC
Sep. 5: vs. Martinsburg
Sep. 12: vs. Spring Valley
Sep. 19: vs. Hurricane
Oct. 3: at Capital
Oct. 10: vs. Parkersburg
Oct. 17: at George Washington
Oct. 24: at Sevier County
Oct. 31: vs. Cabell Midland
Nov. 7: at Linsly
