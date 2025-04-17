High School

West Virginia high school football: Princeton announces 2025 schedule

The Tigers have 10 games scheduled including against Greenbrier East and Independence

Andy Villamarzo

West Virginia is set to feature a long list of talented teams this fall
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Mountain State and High School On SI West Virginia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Princeton Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025, which includes three games against teams from Ohio. The Tigers will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Greenbrier East, Independence and Woodrow Wilson.

Among other teams on the schedule are Bluefield, Capital, Graham, Hurricane, Oak Hill, South Charleston and Winfield.

Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

Princeton (West Virginia) recently released their 2025 football schedule
2025 PRINCETON TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at Capital

Sep. 5: vs. Bluefield

Sep. 12: vs. Oak Hill

Sep. 26: vs. Graham

Oct. 3: vs. Winfield

Oct. 10: vs. Greenbrier East

Oct. 17: at Woodrow Wilson

Oct. 24: vs. Independence

Oct. 31: at Hurricane

Nov. 7: at South Charleston

Published
