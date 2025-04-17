West Virginia high school football: Princeton announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Mountain State and High School On SI West Virginia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Princeton Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025, which includes three games against teams from Ohio. The Tigers will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Greenbrier East, Independence and Woodrow Wilson.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bluefield, Capital, Graham, Hurricane, Oak Hill, South Charleston and Winfield.
Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 PRINCETON TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: at Capital
Sep. 5: vs. Bluefield
Sep. 12: vs. Oak Hill
Sep. 26: vs. Graham
Oct. 3: vs. Winfield
Oct. 10: vs. Greenbrier East
Oct. 17: at Woodrow Wilson
Oct. 24: vs. Independence
Oct. 31: at Hurricane
Nov. 7: at South Charleston
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi