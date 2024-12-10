High School

West Virginia (WVSSAC) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, finals matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the WVSSAC state championships

Sam Brown

Spring Mills will battle Martinsburg in the WVSACC Class AAAA state championship on Saturday
It is time to crown this year's state champions as the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs conclude with the WVSSAC state finals this week.

>>West Virginia high school football playoff brackets<<

All four WVSSAC state title games will be played in Charleston from December 13-14.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 West Virginia (WVSSAC) football playoffs.

West Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the West Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state championship matchups:

Class A

State championship matchup

(4) Cameron vs. (3) Wahama

12:00 p.m. Friday

2024 WVSSAC Class A high school football bracket

Class AA

State championship matchup

(1) Frankfort vs. (2) Roane County

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 WVSSAC Class AA high school football bracket

Class AAA

State championship matchup

(4) Hoover vs. (3) Bridgeport

12:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 WVSSAC Class AAA high school football bracket

Class AAAA

State championship matchup

(1) Martinsburg vs. (2) Spring Mills

7:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 WVSSAC Class AAAA high school football bracket

