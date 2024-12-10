West Virginia (WVSSAC) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, finals matchups, game times
It is time to crown this year's state champions as the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs conclude with the WVSSAC state finals this week.
All four WVSSAC state title games will be played in Charleston from December 13-14.
West Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the West Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state championship matchups:
Class A
State championship matchup
(4) Cameron vs. (3) Wahama
12:00 p.m. Friday
2024 WVSSAC Class A high school football bracket
Class AA
State championship matchup
(1) Frankfort vs. (2) Roane County
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 WVSSAC Class AA high school football bracket
Class AAA
State championship matchup
(4) Hoover vs. (3) Bridgeport
12:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 WVSSAC Class AAA high school football bracket
Class AAAA
State championship matchup
(1) Martinsburg vs. (2) Spring Mills
7:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 WVSSAC Class AAAA high school football bracket
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports