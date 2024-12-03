West Virginia (WVSSAC) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs continue with the WVSSAC semifinals kicking off this week.
>>West Virginia high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 West Virginia (WVSSAC) football playoffs.
West Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the West Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus semifinal matchups:
Class A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Tug Valley vs. (4) Cameron
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Tucker County vs. (3) Wahama
4:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 WVSSAC Class A high school football bracket
Class AA
Semifinal matchups
(1) Frankfort vs. (4) Williamstown
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Roane County vs. (3) Independence
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 WVSSAC Class AA high school football bracket
Class AAA
Semifinal matchups
(1) Princeton vs. (4) Hoover
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Fairmont Senior vs. (3) Bridgeport
1:30 p.m. Saturday
2024 WVSSAC Class AAA high school football bracket
Class AAAA
Semifinal matchups
(1) Martinsburg vs. (5) Huntington
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(2) Spring Mills vs. (6) Hurricane
1:30 p.m. Saturday
2024 WVSSAC Class AAAA high school football bracket
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports