West Virginia (WVSSAC) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the WVSSAC semifinals

Martinsburg has a showdown with Huntington in the WVSSAC Class AAAA semifinals on Saturday.
Martinsburg has a showdown with Huntington in the WVSSAC Class AAAA semifinals on Saturday. / Photo credit: Martinsburg Bulldog Football/@MburgFootball on X

The 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs continue with the WVSSAC semifinals kicking off this week.

West Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the West Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus semifinal matchups:

Class A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Tug Valley vs. (4) Cameron

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Tucker County vs. (3) Wahama

4:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 WVSSAC Class A high school football bracket

Class AA

Semifinal matchups

(1) Frankfort vs. (4) Williamstown

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Roane County vs. (3) Independence

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 WVSSAC Class AA high school football bracket

Class AAA

Semifinal matchups

(1) Princeton vs. (4) Hoover

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Fairmont Senior vs. (3) Bridgeport

1:30 p.m. Saturday

2024 WVSSAC Class AAA high school football bracket

Class AAAA

Semifinal matchups

(1) Martinsburg vs. (5) Huntington

1:30 p.m. Saturday

(2) Spring Mills vs. (6) Hurricane

1:30 p.m. Saturday

2024 WVSSAC Class AAAA high school football bracket

