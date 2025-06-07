Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 4A High School Football Defensive Player in 2025? Vote Now
We have highlighted some of the top returning offensive players in Iowa high school football with looks at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.
But that is only one side of the game.
Here is a look at 10 of the top returning Class 4A defensive players, with an emphasis placed on players not previously mentioned in offensive articles. These are based on the 2024-25 school year and classification. Voting will close on July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Hushindi Abwe, Des Moines Hoover, Sophomore
Abwe showed what a bright future he has, registering 52 tackles with 21 of those being for loss and 3.5 sacks last year as a 10th0grader.
Jace Bellamy, Winterset, Junior
Bellamy ranked second in 4A a season ago with six interceptions.
Paxton Blanchard, Lewis Central, Junior
Blanchard will be the leader of the Titan defense this coming fall after a junior campaign that saw him record 68 tackles with 18.5 for loss, two sacks and 47 solo stops.
Tegan Bogh, Le Mars, Junior
Bogh was tough to throw on for the Bulldogs, picking off six passes on the year.
Jesse Egli, Fort Dodge, Junior
Egli took the place of Dreshaun Ross as the leader of the defense for the Dodgers, finishing the season with 64.5 tackles including 52 solos and eight for a loss.
Tayshawn Gillen, Gilbert, Junior
Gillen ranked among the 4A leaders a season ago with 6.5 sacks, finishing with 20 stops and 9.5 tackles for loss.
Brody Johnson, Spencer, Sophomore
As a linebacker, Johnson was constantly in the opposing backfield, registering 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks with 40 tackles total.
Parker Jordan, Oskaloosa, Junior
Jordan recorded seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss from his spot along the defensive line, finishing with 43 tackles in all.
Nick Milburn, Newton, Sophomore
A tackling machine, Milburn finished his 10th-grade season with 102 stops including 95 solos to go along with 9.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Nate Warner, Pella, Junior
If teams were tired of planning around containing Warner, they are in for another long year, as he returns after registering 109.5 tackles including 89 solos with 10.5 for loss.