Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 8-Player High School Football Quarterback in 2025? Vote Now

Here are 10 of the top returning 8-player quarterbacks in Iowa high school football

Tate Foertsch of Bishop Garrigan is one of the top Iowa high school football quarterbacks returning in 2025.
As we quickly approach the summer months, the countdown to the first official Football Friday Night of Iowa high school football action nears. 

Teams will definitely be busy over the next few months, as players within the state compete in baseball, traveling sports and take part in team camps and events leading up to the fall.

With that in mind, here is a look at the 10 best returning quarterbacks set to compete in Class 8-player this coming season. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year.

Beau Burns, BGM, Junior

Burns led his class with just under 2,400 yards in the air, throwing for 34 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes. He also had 1,474 yards and 25 rushing TDs.

Brady Boulton, Montezuma, Junior

The veteran had almost 1,400 yards in the air with 18 touchdowns with another 1,104 yards rushing and 17 scores.

Tate Foertsch, Bishop Garrigan, Junior

Foertsch, who led the Golden Bears to a state title as a sophomore, brought them back to the semifinals after throwing for 1,049 yards and 16 TDs with just one interceptions.

Sawyer Forney, Fremont-Mills, Junior

Forney finished with 1,412 yards and 25 touchdowns, throwing just five interceptions.

Keegan Grosh, HLV/TC, Junior

With just under 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns, Gorsh looks to build off a fine 11th-grade season.

Teagan Hanson, GTRA, Junior

The Titans made some changes during the year, as Hanson stepped in at QB1, throwing for 786 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception.

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, Sophomore

A true dual-threat, Kriegel had 1,119 yards passing and 18 touchdowns while leading the class with 233 attempts for 1,991 yards and 40 rushing scores.

Keagan Lee, Easton Valley, Junior

Lee cracked 2,000 yards passing, finishing with 2,115 and 29 touchdowns.

Brody Pryor, Woodbine, Junior

A force on the field, Pryor threw for 1,635 yards and had 29 passing touchdowns.

Ethan Swisher, St. Edmond, Junior

Taking over the offense, Swisher grew into his role, throwing for over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 55 percent of his throws.

