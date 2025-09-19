High School

Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - Semptember 19, 2025

Get WIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

Muskego High School’s Joey Shaw (8) scores a touchdown against Neenah High during their football game on Friday, August 22, 2025 in Neenah, Wisconsin.Neenah defeated Muskego 14-13. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
There are 200 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, September 19, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourWisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of Friday night include a couple of ranked on ranked games with No. 1 Arrowhead going to No. 14 Muskego as well as No. 18 Hamilton going to No. 9 Germantown.

Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19

With 23 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football season rolls into Week Five. Here are all the ranked games listed below:

No. 19 New Berlin West (4-0) vs No. 25 Catholic Memorial (3-1) at 7:00 PM

No. 22 Bradford (4-0) vs Horlick (2-2) at 7:00 PM

No. 8 Neenah (3-1) vs Oshkosh West (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Nicolet (2-2) vs No. 24 Slinger (3-1) at 7:00 PM

River Falls (4-0) vs No. 21 New Richmond (3-1) at 7:00 PM

No. 11 Rice Lake (4-0) vs Chippewa Falls (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Pulaski (3-1) vs No. 3 West De Pere (4-0) at 7:00 PM

No. 10 Notre Dame Academy (4-0) vs Manitowoc Lutheran (4-0) at 7:00 PM

No. 18 Hamilton (3-1) vs No. 9 Germantown (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Fort Atkinson (0-4) vs No. 2 Waunakee (4-0) at 7:00 PM

No. 12 Hudson (4-0) vs Stevens Point (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op (0-4) vs No. 16 Darlington (4-0) at 7:00 PM

East (0-4) vs No. 6 Homestead (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Marquette University (2-2) vs No. 20 Oconomowoc (3-1) at 7:00 PM

No. 5 Badger (4-0) vs Elkhorn (3-1) at 7:00 PM

No. 17 Lake Mills (4-0) vs Turner (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Oak Creek (3-1) vs No. 4 Franklin (4-0) at 7:00 PM

No. 10 Notre Dame Academy (4-0) vs Lincoln (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Ashwaubenon (2-2) vs No. 15 Bay Port (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Hortonville (0-4) vs No. 23 Appleton North (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Appleton East (2-2) vs No. 13 Kimberly (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Kettle Moraine (2-2) vs No. 7 Mukwonago (3-1) at 7:00 PM

No. 1 Arrowhead (4-0) vs No. 14 Muskego (3-1) at 7:00 PM

