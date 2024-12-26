2026 Wisconsin Quarterback Announces Transfer To Georgia 5A Champion Milton
One of the state of Wisconsin's top signal callers has made it be known on Christmas that he plans to head over to one of the Southeast's top high school football programs.
2026 quarterback Brayln Albritton announced on X that he will be leaving Milwaukee Academy of Science and heading for Georgia Class 5A state champion Milton.
Down below is the post by the quarterback that he put up on Wednesday evening.
Albritton will be gunning to take the helm as Milton's starting quarterback, with Miami (FL) signee Luke Nickel graduating. Nickel this past season led the Eagles to the Class 5A state championship over Langston Hughes, 56-35.
Nickel capped a sensational high school football career at Milton, finishing the 2024 season completing 209-of-308 for 3,744 and 44 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.
With Albritton coming in to compete for the job, the quarterback has been impressive during his time at Milwaukee Academy of Science. Albritton this past 2024 season completed 80-of-138 passes for 1,609 yards and 19 touchdowns.
As a freshman in 2022 with MAOS, Albritton threw for 2,447 yards and 27 touchdowns.
