Liam Carey of Mineral Point Voted Wisconsin Wrestling's Top Division 3 Competitor of 2025-26
Carey earned 62% of the vote to outdistance Pecatonica-Argyle senior Lukas Orloff, who finished second with 36%.
Congratulations to Mineral Point sophomore Liam Carey for being voted Wisconsin High School Wrestling's Top Division 3 Competitor for the 2025-26 season.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Feb. 13-Feb. 20), consisting of 14-top ranked wrestlers from throughout the state, the Mineral Point standout came out on top.
The tenacious Mineral Point sophomore has a 40-6 overall record at 126 pounds and is coming off a sixth-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament at 120 in 2025.
Carey received 62% of the vote (21,790) to claim top honors and Pecatonica-Argyle senior Lukas Orloff was second (36%). There were 34,699 votes registered in the week-long poll.
