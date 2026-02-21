High School

Liam Carey of Mineral Point Voted Wisconsin Wrestling's Top Division 3 Competitor of 2025-26

Carey earned 62% of the vote to outdistance Pecatonica-Argyle senior Lukas Orloff, who finished second with 36%.

Jeff Hagenau

Mineral Point’s Liam Carey (blue headgear) spreads his arms out as he wrestles Weyauwega-Fremont’s Rylan Konen in a 120-pound match at the WIAA State Team Wrestling Tournament on March 8, 2025. / Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congratulations to Mineral Point sophomore Liam Carey for being voted Wisconsin High School Wrestling's Top Division 3 Competitor for the 2025-26 season.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Feb. 13-Feb. 20), consisting of 14-top ranked wrestlers from throughout the state, the Mineral Point standout came out on top.

The tenacious Mineral Point sophomore has a 40-6 overall record at 126 pounds and is coming off a sixth-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament at 120 in 2025.

Carey received 62% of the vote (21,790) to claim top honors and Pecatonica-Argyle senior Lukas Orloff was second (36%). There were 34,699 votes registered in the week-long poll.

