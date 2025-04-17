Arrowhead (Wisconsin) boys track and field team builds on legacy of recent success
The Arrowhead High School boys track and field team has enjoyed its elite-level status over the past four years.
The Warhawks have claimed four consecutive WIAA Division 1 state championships (2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024) and remain on a determined, committed quest for excellence heading into the 2025 spring season.
Veteran head coach Chris Herriot's talented, relentless squad captured last year's fourth straight state title by generating 60 points, easily outdistancing second-place Onalaska (and the rest of the 58-team field) by a statement-making 16-point margin.
Having hoisted the state championship trophy the three prior years at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Veteran Memorial Stadium Complex, the 2024 honor took on added historical significance as the spotlight was shared with the D1 state champion Arrowhead girls track and field team.
It was the first time a single school had achieved a D1 boys and girls state track championship in the same year.
Arrowhead, which has won seven state titles in boys program history, was led by standout Logan Hicks (who now competes for the University of Wisconsin). He captured titles in the 110-meter hurdles (13.97 seconds) and 300 hurdles (36.92), establishing state-meet records in both events.
“The first couple we won … just amazing to be there, and then it’s sort of like … I don’t want to say a job, because we love doing it, but at the same time the expectation is so high that it’s almost a relief when we get to this point,” said Herriot, in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal's Michael Whitlow following the conclusion of last year's state meet. “This one was just very sprint strong, and oddly very young. Three sophomores on both of those sprint relay victories, but at the same time led by some amazing seniors. It was kind of that mix of young guys who have now seen what these great seniors do, and that’s kind of the mentality they’re going to take moving forward.”
It will be difficult to replace the leadership of Hicks (a three-year team captain), but the return of a deep, talented group of athletes from last year's championship team figure to make the transition process a smooth one.
The return of juniors Presley Bencz, Ryan Heiman, and Harper Hughes will be critical to the squad's success. The high-octane trio competed on the state champion 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams (highlighted with a state record in the 4x200 in a time of 1:26.73).
Arrowhead senior John Kubisch, who placed fourth in the high jump at last year's state competition, is among the team's top athletes returning in the field events.
The Warhawks are the latest dynasty in the rich, storied history of Wisconsin high school boys track and field dating back to 1895, something Herriot cherishes and never takes for granted.
“These guys are so incredibly dedicated, not even just the kids we’re coaching, but the entire staff is just absolutely phenomenal, “ added Herriot, noting the importance of consistent assessment and training as a catalyst to the program's ultimate success.“We’re just so lucky to have all this stuff in the right place right now. Hopefully we can keep it going.”
