Badger State's Dream Team: Six Talented Wisconsin Natives Ready to Strike Olympic Gold
With the Opening Ceremonies of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games set to begin in a few short days, let's take a closer look at the six talented, elite native Wisconsin athletes who will be representing Team USA in Milano Cortina, Italy.
The thrilling Winter Games, showcasing the world's best athletes, are scheduled to take place Feb. 6-Feb. 22.
Athletes are listed below in alphabetical order with a brief bio mentioning their event, high school athletic background, and photograph.
Note: Complete bios can be accessed by clicking on the name of each respective athlete. A listing of the USA Olympic Team members can be found at the bottom of the page.
Deedra Irwin (Biathlon)
Hometown: Pulaski, WI
Age: 33
High School Background: Irwin competed for Pulaski High School in the sports of cross country (fall) and track (spring), taking up cross-country skiing as a way to stay in shape between the two seasons.
Note: She made her Olympics debut at the Beijing Winter Games in 2022, finishing seventh in the women's 15-kilometer event (the best finish ever for an American in an individual biathlon event at the Olympics).
Ben Loomis (Nordic Combined)
Hometown: Eau Claire, WI
Age: 27
High School Background: Loomis learned the art of ski jumping while growing up in Eau Claire, Wis., and honing his skills with the Flying Eagles Ski Club. At age 15, Loomis relocated to Park City, Utah, to attend the Winter Sports School, where he could access higher-quality training while balancing his academics.
Note: It will be the third Olympics for Loomis, who has demonstrated consistent improvement and helped the USA to a sixth-place finish in the men's team event at the Beijing Winter Games in 2022.
Marcus Mueller (Luge)
Hometown: Brookfield, WI
Age: 20
High School Background: Mueller completed his freshman year of high school at Brookfield Central High School and gradually earned his diploma/degree online the rest of the way in order to work around the demands of the sport, which required him to spend significant time away from home. He eventually moved to Lake Placid, N.Y. to concentrate on full-time training.
Note: It will be the Olympic debut for Mueller, who will compete with teammate Ansel Haugsjaa in the men's doubles luge competition.
Jadin O' Brien (Bobsled)
Hometown: Pewaukee, WI
Age: 23
High School Background: O' Brien was a standout three-sport athlete at Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, competing in cross country, basketball, and track. She was named the school's Sportswoman of the Year in 2020.
Note: It will be the Olympic debut for O' Brien, who went on to become a decorated three-time NCAA Division 1 Indoor National Champion in the pentathlon at the University of Notre Dame.
Paul Schommer (Biathlon)
Hometown: Appleton, WI
Age: 33
High School Background: Schommer began as a wrestler at Kimberly High School and gradually transitioned into the club sport of cross-country skiing at age 16.
Note: He went on to become an All-American collegiate skier for The College of St. Scholastica and made his Olympic debut at the Beijing Winter Games in 2022, finishing 35th in the men's 20-kilometer individual event.
Jordan Stolz (Long Track Speedskating)
Hometown: Kewaskum, WI
Age: 21
High School Background: Stolz was a home-school student who began skating on a pond behind his family house and went on to train at the respected Pettit National Ice Center in West Allis, Wis. At age 14, the gifted young competitor contacted coach Bob Corby (coach of Olympic great and Wisconsin native Eric Heiden) to come out of retirement following the death of his coach (Bob Fenn).
Note: He made his Olympic debut at age 17 during the Beijing Winter Games in 2022, finishing 13th in the men's 500 meters and 14th in the 1,000 meters.
Complete Team USA Roster
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com