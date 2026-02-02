7 Former Washington High School Athletes Set to Chase 2026 Olympic Dreams at Milano Cortina
In four days, seven athletes from the state of Washington will compete in events including speed skating, curling and skiing on the world's largest stage at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
Long before the four women and three men became the world's best winter sports athletes, they succeeded in other sports like basketball and cross country in high school and other sports for club teams.
Among the local athletes are three Olympians. Here's a rundown the events they will compete at the Olympics and brief recap on their high school and club accomplishments.
Athletes are in alphabetical order by last name.
Women
Katherine Hensien
- Redmond
- Event: alpine skiing
Hensien, a 2022 Olympian, raced for Bellevue's Crystal Mountain Alpine Club for seven years. At the age of 15, she moved to Utah where she could ski with the Rowmark Ski Academy.
Eunice Lee
- Event: speed skating (short track)
Born in San Diego, Lee moved to Bellevue and is a grad of Newport High School. She was a figure skater prior to racing for the Puget Sound Speedskating Club in Tacoma.
Novie McCabe
- Event: cross country skiing
McCabe, a Winthrop native and Liberty Bell High School grad, was a three-time individual 1B/2B girls' state champion in cross country running from 2016 to 2018. She also helped lead Liberty Bell to three consecutive team titles.
The 2022 Olympian was named to the girls' Central Washington 2B All League first team for cross country as a senior.
Corinne Stoddard
- Event: speed skating (short track)
Stoddard, a Tacoma native, attended Bonney Lake and Decatur (Federal Way) high schools. The 2022 Olympian completed for the Puget South Speedskating Club.
Men
Cooper McLeod
- Burlington
- Event: speed skating (long track)
McLeod graduated from Juanita High School where he played shooting guard on the varsity boys basketball team. He earned all-2A/3A KingCo honorable mention honors his senior year.
Benjamin Richardson
- Seattle
- Event: curling
Richardson is a grad of Skyline High School and participated in ultimate frisbee. He has curled with his current teammate Luc Violette at Seattle's Granite Curling Club.
Luc Violette
- Event: curling
Violette graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 2017. He won his first junior national championship in 2014 as part of a team for Seattle's Granite Curling Club. He also played hockey as a boy.