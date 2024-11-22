Bay Port vs. Muskego: Live score, updates of Wisconsin high school football championship round (11/22/2024)
If Bay Port wants to collect its first Wisconsin high school (WIAA) football championship Friday at Camp Randall Stadium, it has one primary job.
Keep Muskego's vaunted Wing-T offense in check.
In a rematch of the 2019 state championship game, the two teams meet at 4 p.m. Central time in the D1 state title game. A live feed is available on WKOW.com.
PRE-GAME: BAY PORT VS. MUSKEGO
FIRST QUARTER
Updates given when game begins.
About Bay Port
Key players— OL Alex Michels, RB/DB Brady Moon, QB Matt Stevens, WR Sawyer Torp, OL Alex Warden
About Muskego
Key players— OL James Brunner, RB/LB Jack Labisch, DL Nicholas McCullough, ATH Jackson Niemiec, QB Joey Shaw.
