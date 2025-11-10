Devin Eberhardy of Sussex Hamilton Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Sussex Hamilton junior linebacker Devin Eberhardy for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 5-Nov. 9), consisting of 16 top individual performances throughout the state, the Sussex Hamilton standout came out on top.
Eberhardy registered eight tackles with two sacks as the second-seeded No. 12-ranked Chargers defeated third-seeded No. 13 Kimberly 35-10 in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game on Oct. 31.
Eberhardy received 38% of the vote to claim top honors, West De Pere junior Braylon Stegall finished second (25%), Catholic Memorial senior Gabriel Talla took third (12%), Muskego senior Logan Limberg was fourth (8%), with Notre Dame Academy junior Jonah Marzec and Waunakee junior Kyan Newman tying for fifth (3%). There were 30,631 votes registered in the poll.
