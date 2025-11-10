High School

Devin Eberhardy of Sussex Hamilton Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week

Eberhardy earned 38% of the vote to outdistance West De Pere junior Braylon Stegall, who finished second with 25%

Jeff Hagenau

Devin Eberhardy (45) of Sussex Hamilton has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Sussex Hamilton junior linebacker Devin Eberhardy for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 5-Nov. 9), consisting of 16 top individual performances throughout the state, the Sussex Hamilton standout came out on top.

Eberhardy registered eight tackles with two sacks as the second-seeded No. 12-ranked Chargers defeated third-seeded No. 13 Kimberly 35-10 in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game on Oct. 31.

Eberhardy received 38% of the vote to claim top honors, West De Pere junior Braylon Stegall finished second (25%), Catholic Memorial senior Gabriel Talla took third (12%), Muskego senior Logan Limberg was fourth (8%), with Notre Dame Academy junior Jonah Marzec and Waunakee junior Kyan Newman tying for fifth (3%). There were 30,631 votes registered in the poll.

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

