Dreyton Kren of Regis-Altoona Voted Wisconsin Wrestling's Top Division 2 Competitor of 2025-26
Kren earned 57% of the vote to outdistance Seymour senior Cael Leisgang, who finished second with 31%.
Congratulations to Regis-Altoona sophomore Dreyton Kren for being voted Wisconsin High School Wrestling's Top Division 2 Competitor for the 2025-26 season.
In the fan-voted poll (held Jan. 28-Feb. 2), consisting of 14 top-ranked D2 wrestlers from throughout the state, the Regis-Altoona standout came out on top.
The tenacious, hard-working sophomore has a 40-1 overall record at 106 pounds and is coming off a WIAA Division 2 sectional individual appearance in 2025.
Kren received 57% of the vote to claim top honors, Seymour senior Cael Leisgang finished second (31%), Kewaskum junior Bryston Scoles took third (5%), and Dodgeville senior Haakon Peterson was fourth (1%).
