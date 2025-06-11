Elite Athletes Reign Supreme At Wisconsin (WIAA) Girls State Track and Field Championships
The highly anticipated WIAA State High School Track & Field Championships took place at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on June 6-7.
The action-packed, two-day co-ed competition produced eight team champions (four boys and four girls), 118 event champions, and 25 state-meet records.
Arrowhead (Division 1), Freedom (Division 2), Cochrane-Fountain City (Division 3), and Sun Prairie East (Wheelchair) each earned girls' top-team honors in the prestigious annual season-ending competition.
Division 1
Arrowhead scored 51 points and captured the WIAA Division 1 team title for the second consecutive season. Neenah finished second with 46 points.
The victory took on added historical significance for the Warhawks, who became the first D1 girls program to win back-to-back state team titles since 2017.
Avery Bott, a junior, won an individual state championship in the 200-meter dash (23.87), was second in the 400 (55.96), and finished third in the 100 (11.95) to help lead Arrowhead. Elise Schroeder, a junior, added a state title in the pole vault (12-6).
Ashwaubenon senior Thea Kral won the discus (156-8) to earn a state title in the event for the third consecutive year.
Other D1 individual champions were: Brookfield Central sophomore Kyenret Rinkam, 100 (11.88); Verona senior Nicole Repka, 400 (54.53); Cedarburg junior Charlize-Trinity McKen, 800 (2:08.13), and 1,600 (4:45.48); Muskego junior Ella Anschutz, 3,200 (10:33.91); Oshkosh West junior Sydnee Nelson, 100 hurdles (14.27); Wausau West junior Maci Heise, 300 hurdles (42.79); Port Washington junior Peyton Keller, high jump (5-6); Neenah sophomore Celia Gentile, long jump (19-6 1/2), and triple jump (40-2 1/2), and Ashwaubenon seniorThea Kral, shot put (47-2 1/4) and discus (156-8).
Champion D1 relay teams: Mukwonago, 4x100 relay (Scarlett Ansell, Emma Craig, Ella Schueler, Laela Presendofer) 47.61; Germantown, 4x200 relay (Kaliyah Terrell, Sophia Zastrow, Lydia Tarboi, Addison Braidigan) 1:40.62; Verona, 4x400 relay (Nadia Mueller, Emma Larson, Ella Cooper, Nicole Repka) 3:52.62, and Homestead, 4x800 relay (Sierra Gill, Alex Gaskin, Mara Gaskin, Charlotte Lueck) 9:05.02.
Division 2
Freedom captured its second straight WIAA Division 2 team championship and third overall, with a meet-high 40 points. University School of Milwaukee was second with 37 points.
Claire Helmila, a senior, won an individual state title in the 800 (2:12.76) to lead Freedom. Lydia Merrick, a senior, followed with a victory in the high jump (5-6).
Osceola junior Elletta Uddin won individual championships in the 100 hurdles (state record of 13.98), 300 hurdles (state record of 42.56), and the long jump (18-5 3/4). Uddin became a three-time D2 state champion in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
Other D2 individual champions were: Catholic Memorial senior Analena Peterson, 100 (12.06) and 200 (24.19) (state record); Kettle Moraine Lutheran junior Sydney Falkowski, 400 (55.42); Bloomer sophomore Ciara Hartman, 1,600 (4:54.63); University School of Milwaukee senior Bella Grenier, 3,200 (10:35.18); Amery senior Kelly Fern, pole vault (12-6); Lancaster senior Megan Kreul, triple jump (37-5 1/2); Edgewood sophomore Eva Akpandja, shot put (42-3 1/4) and Ellsworth senior Maleah Petersen, discus (133-11).
Champion D2 relays: Cameron, 4x100 relay (Maddie Severt, Lexi Kuffel, Bridgette Mohns, Lauren Pearson) 48.96; New Berlin West, 4x200 relay (Caroline Gerovac, Aubrey Lane, Raquel Gerovac, Ashley Babcock) 1:41.35 (state record); Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 4x400 relay (Emma Wagner, Hayden Lauer, Gabriella Wallin, Sydney Falkowski) 3:52.73 (state record), and Bloomer, 4x800 relay (Briella Hartman, Sophie Strand, Aliya Hartman, Ciara Hartman) 9:18.14 (state record)
Division 3
Cochrane-Fountain City captured the WIAA Division 3 team championship with 40 points, narrowly edging runner-up Lourdes Academy by one point.
Addy Duellman, a junior, won an individual state title in the 3,200 (10:35.96) to lead the Pirates, who claimed a state team title for the first time in program history.
Cadott junior Iszy Sonnentag won state championships in the 400 (state record of 55.53), 100 hurdles (state record of 14.48), and long jump (18-4).
Fall Creek senior Alena Sanfelippo won the pole vault (11-9) to become a three-time champion in the event. Assumption junior Bella Thomas won the 100 (12.18) for the third straight year.
Other D3 individual champions were: Assumption junior Bella Thomas, 100 (12.18) and 200 (24.45) (state record); Lourdes Academy senior Erin Moore, 800 (2:10.98), and 1,600 (4:53.70); Shiocton senior Lydia Hofacker, 300 hurdles (44.35); Lena-St. Thomas senior Eva Brooks, high jump (5-7); Fall Creek senior Alena Sanfelippo, pole vault (11-9) and triple jump (37-6); Pardeeville senior Chloe Kessenich, shot put (43-3 3/4), and Colby junior Daelyn Rieck, discus (133-4).
Champion D3 relays: Kickapoo-La Farge, 4x100 (Katie Randow, Ayvah Young, Chloe Walter, Jewel Kleinsasser) 48.90 (state record), and 4x200 relay (Kleinsasser, Young, Walter, Randow) 1:44.44; Lourdes Academy, 4x400 relay (Natasha Konop, Erin Moore, Dasha Averkamp, Kylie Rietz) 3:59.61, and Kohler, 4x800 (Lillian Pociask, Sophia Kwacz, Ella Loest, Maggie Behler) 9:34.31.
Wheelchair
Sun Prairie East won its second straight girls wheelchair state team championship, scoring 36 points. Madison East was second with 32 points.
Megan Egstad, a junior, won individual titles in the 400 (1:19.30), 800 (2:44.92), and shot put (state record of 16-5) to lead Sun Prairie East.
Madison East senior Jay Coleman won the 100 (22.59) and 1,600 (6:16.31).
Full Results
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com