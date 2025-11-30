Vote: Who was Wisconsin High School Football's Top Punter of 2025?
With the exciting, action-packed high school football season now completed and seven deserving WIAA state champions crowned, the time has arrived to take another look back at some of the top players throughout the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best.
Over the course of the season we looked at the talented quarterbacks, hard-working running backs, versatile wide receivers, standout tight ends, hard-hitting linebackers, tough offensive linemen, hard-nosed defensive linemen, athletic defensive backs, explosive edge rushers, and poised place kickers so now let's focus on the high-caliber punters from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until December 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players)
Mason Bratonia, De Pere, senior
The All-Fox River Classic (North Division) second-team selection helped lead De Pere to a fourth-place finish in the league standings, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 7-5 overall record.
Tomas Cesari, Kenosha Bradford, senior
The versatile special teams contributor helped lead Kenosha Bradford to a third-place finish in the Southeast Conference standings, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 7-3 overall record.
Collin Clary, Chippewa Falls, senior
The All-Big Rivers first-team selection helped lead Chippewa Falls to a third-place finish in the league standings and a berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Liam Fingerson, Richland Center, senior
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Richland Center to a fourth-place finish in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference standings and a berth in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.
Patrick Greisen, West De Pere, senior
The All-Fox River Classic (North Division) first-team selection helped lead West De Pere to a league title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.
Jackson Guerrero, Middleton, senior
The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection and All-Big Eight first-team selection helped lead Middleton to a conference championship, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and 9-2 overall record.
Maddux Hermus, Kimberly, junior
The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection and All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Kimberly to a share of the league championship, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and an 8-3 overall record.
Jacob Maxon, Amery, senior
The WFCA all-state selection and All-Middle Border first-team selection helped lead Amery to a fourth-place finish in the league standings and a berth in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
Gavin Meyer, Mukwonago, junior
The All-Classic 8 second-team selection helped lead Mukwonago to a third-place finish in the league standings, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.
Landon Michlig, West Salem, senior
The All-Coullee first-team selection helped lead West Salem to a second-place finish in the league standings, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and an 8-3 overall record.
Zach Ritchey, Brookfield Central, senior
The All-Greater Metro honorable mention selection helped lead Brookfield Central to a third-place finish in the league standings and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Axel Schmidt, Marquette, sophomore
The All-Greater Metro first-team selection helped lead Marquette to a second-place finish in the league standings and berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Landon Smart, Catholic Memorial, junior
The All-Parkland first-team selection helped lead Catholic Memorial to a conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and an 11-2 overall record.
Ryan Stamm, Wauwatosa West, senior
The All-Parkland second-team selection helped lead Wauwatosa West to a third-place finish in the league standings and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Beau Veit, Waterford, senior
The All-Southern Lakes second-team selection helped lead Waterford to a fourth-place finish in the league standings and a berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
Hunter Weinke, Neenah, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association second-team selection helped lead Neenah to a share of the league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and 7-3 overall record.
Evan Wozniak, Arrowhead, junior
The WFCA all-state selection and All-Classic 8 first-team selection helped lead Arrowhead to a second-place finish in the league standings, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 13-1 overall record.
