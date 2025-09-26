Green Bay Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 51 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area between Thursday, September 25 and Saturday, September 27, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Green Bay High School Football Scoreboard.
The big matchup of the weekend in the Green Bay area is No. 22 Appleton North playing at No. 9 Neenah on Friday night at 7:00pm.
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
Reedsville (2-2) vs Howards Grove (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Random Lake (1-4) vs Manitowoc Lutheran (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
Manistique (1-3) vs Bark River-Harris (3-0) at 6:00 PM
Brookfield Academy (3-3) vs Hilbert (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Oshkosh West (0-5) vs Kaukauna (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Iola-Scandinavia (1-4) vs Rosholt (4-2) at 7:00 PM
New Holstein (3-2) vs Chilton (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Xavier (1-4) vs Winneconne (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Hilbert (4-1) vs Ozaukee (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Brillion (4-1) vs Roncalli (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Ripon (2-3) vs Mauston (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Waupun (5-0) vs Wautoma (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Waupaca (0-5) vs New London (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Weyauwega-Fremont (3-2) vs Marathon (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Poynette (4-1) vs Markesan (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Loyal (4-1) vs Wittenberg-Birnamwood (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Peshtigo (2-3) vs Marinette (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Cambria-Friesland (3-2) vs Parkview (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Two Rivers (0-5) vs Sheboygan Falls (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Grantsburg (5-0) vs Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Fox Valley Lutheran (4-1) vs Seymour (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Mayville (5-0) vs St. Mary's Springs (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Mishicot (2-2) vs Bonduel (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Wisconsin Dells (2-3) vs Berlin (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Lourdes (5-0) vs Westfield Area (3-2) at 7:00 PM
East (1-4) vs Oshkosh North (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Winnebago Lutheran Academy (2-3) vs Omro (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Oconto Falls (4-1) vs Coleman (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Little Chute (4-1) vs Wrightstown (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Bay Port (4-1) vs Southwest (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln (0-5) vs West (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Oconto (1-4) vs Southern Door (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Freedom (4-1) vs Denmark (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Menasha (3-2) vs Notre Dame Academy (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Lomira (4-1) vs Laconia (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Northland Pines (3-2) vs Clintonville (0-5) at 7:00 PM
North Fond Du Lac (0-5) vs Campbellsport (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op (1-4) vs St. Mary Catholic (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Pulaski (3-2) vs Ashwaubenon (2-3) at 7:00 PM
West De Pere (5-0) vs De Pere (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Kimberly (4-1) vs Hortonville (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Appleton West (3-2) vs Preble (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Appleton North (4-1) vs Neenah (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Crivitz (4-1) vs Shiocton (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Little Wolf (1-3) vs Crandon (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Fond du Lac (2-3) vs Appleton East (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Kiel (1-4) vs Valders (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Antigo (1-4) vs Rhinelander (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Sturgeon Bay (0-5) vs Kewaunee (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Kewaskum (0-5) vs Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
Luxemburg-Casco (4-1) vs Shawano Community (1-4) at 1:00 PM
