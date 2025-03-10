Heavyweight Programs Reign Supreme At Energized Wisconsin (WIAA) State Team Wrestling Tournament
The Kaukauna, St. Croix Falls, and Mineral Point high school wrestling programs reigned supreme during the Wisconsin (WIAA) state team wrestling tournament at the University of Wisconsin Field House.
Top-seeded Kaukauna captured its fifth consecutive Division 1 title and ninth overall, defeating second-seeded Arrowhead 54-13 in a head-to-head championship dual matchup Saturday night.
The No. 1-ranked Galloping Ghosts, who were making a state-best 23rd tournament appearance, finished the season 20-0 overall.
It was the program's 13th consecutive time advancing to the state team competition and 16th in the past 18 years.
Trenton Van Schyndel (106), Andy DiPiazza (126), Breck Ritchie (144), Kolin DeGroot (165), and Brady Sprangers (175) each won by pin in the finals for Kaukauna, which captured 11 of 14 matches including five straight victories to open the battle.
Kaukauna's journey to the finals was highlighted by a quarterfinal victory over West Allis Hale (62-17) and semifinal win against Holmen (40-22).
Arrowhead, which finished the season 14-2 overall, advanced to the finals with a quarterfinal victory over Waukesha West (43-28) and semifinal win over Bay Port (35-34).
Second-seeded St. Croix Falls upset top-seeded Coleman 38-29 in an inspired, hard-fought physical showdown in the D2 title match. It was the first state team title in program history for the Saints, who made their fifth appearance in the tournament and ended the season 12-1 overall.
Carter Ridgeway (120), Dominic Viebrock (132), Jack Ryan (138), and Drake Petersen (165), each registered a critical pin in the finals for St. Croix Falls, which advanced to the title match with a semifinal victory over third-seeded Kewaskum (43-32).
Coleman, making its 18th state appearance, ended the season 18-2 overall. The Cougars defeated fourth-seeded Fennimore (34-30) in the other semifinal.
Second-seeded Mineral Point claimed the D3 title, pulling an upset versus top-seeded Weyauwega-Fremont 32-28 in the hard-fought championship match.
Memphis Burkhalter (106) and Roen Carey (144) each delivered critical pins for Mineral Point, which claimed its 13th title in program history and ended the season 19-1 overall. Liam Carey (120) and Kade Rule (175) each contributed an important victory by technical fall for the Pointers. who advanced with a semifinal victory over third-seeded Stratford (39-23).
Weyauwega-Fremont, 26-2, defeated fourth-seeded Oostburg (45-33) in the semifinals.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com