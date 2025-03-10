Heavyweight Programs Reign Supreme At Energized Wisconsin (WIAA) State Team Wrestling Tournament

Kaukauna is now the 5x-Defending WIAA D1 Wrestling Team State Champion! The Galloping Ghosts defeated Arrowhead 54-13 today to earn their program's ninth State Title and close out the year with an impressive 20-0 record!



