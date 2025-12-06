Wisconsin high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Wisconsin girls high school basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025
Abbotsford 45, Newman Catholic 39
Algoma 56, Peshtigo 48
Amherst 45, Manawa 33
Appleton East 53, Kaukauna 35
Appleton North 51, Appleton West 14
Assumption 75, Chequamegon 27
Baldwin-Woodville 53, Altoona 47
Bangor 44, Hillsboro 34
Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 56
Bonduel 61, Iola-Scandinavia 33
Brillion 64, Two Rivers 42
Brookfield Academy 65, Heritage Christian 25
Brookfield Central 67, Menomonee Falls 55
Brookwood 54, Cashton 44
Butternut 64, Lac Courte Oreilles 29
Cameron 79, Cumberland 32
Cochrane-Fount City 59, Augusta 51
Cuba City 51, Darlington 44
Div Sav Holy Angels 63, West Allis Hale 21
Elkhorn 69, Wilmot 31
Fall Creek 49, Stanley-Boyd 46
Fennimore 45, Mineral Point 42
Independence/Gilma 59, Melrose-Mindoro 46
Iowa-Grant 61, Boscobel 52
Janesville Craig 58, Sun Prairie East 47
Ken Christian Life 44, Westlake Christian 25
Kenosha Bradford 64, Kenosha Tremper 48
Kettle Mor Lutheran 97, West Bend East 24
Kewaskum 57, Sheboygan South 46
Kiel 53, New Holstein 31
Kohler 71, Waupun 56
La Crosse Central 63, DeForest 53
La Crosse Logan 43, Gale-Ett-Trempeale 35
La Farge/Youth Ini 48, Weston/Ithaca 26
Lake Holcombe 52, Birchwood 18
Lancaster 85, Richland Center 33
Little Chute 50, Waupaca 29
Lomira 72, Omro 62
Madison LaFollette 90, Janesville Parker 42
Madison Memorial 86, Middleton 55
Marathon 72, Rib Lake 46
Marshfield 72, Wausau East 56
McDonell Catholic 67, Thorp 30
Medford 55, Rhinelander 45
Milw Reagan 51, Golda Meir 49
Milw Riverside 41, St. Joan Antida Co 39
Milwaukee King 82, Augustine Prep S 25
Milwaukee South 26, Milwaukee Marshall 19
Mosinee 55, Lakeland 22
Muskego 69, Kettle Moraine 54
Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 36
New Lisbon 57, Wonewoc-Center 40
Northwestern 67, Spooner 45
Notre Dame 56, De Pere 39
Oak Creek 55, Waukesha West 50
Oconto 45, Gibraltar 32
Oconto Falls 39, Marinette 26
Oshkosh West 67, Fond du Lac 43
Osceola 41, Somerset 36
Owen-Withee 54, Greenwood/Granton 20
Pittsville 65, Rosholt 12
Randolph 67, Cambria-Friesland 32
Regis 65, Cadott 51
Rice Lake 67, New Richmond 37
River Falls 60, Menomonie 55
River Ridge 48, Juda 27
Riverdale 48, Southwestern 37
Royall 51, Necedah 13
Saint Anthony 53, Saint Francis 23
Seneca 41, Westby 34
Sevastopol 35, Sturgeon Bay 19
Sheboygan Falls 69, Roncalli 24
Sheboygan North 47, Pulaski 36
Siren 38, Luck 21
Slinger 72, Cedarburg 71
SPASH 75, D. C. Everest 34
St. Croix Central 59, Ellsworth 39
St Croix Falls 48, Ladysmith 46
Twin City Baptist 40, Chesterton Academy 20
Union Grove 61, Beloit Memorial 55
Valders 63, Chilton 30
Verona 88, Madison West 14
W Luther Prep 70, Columbus 59
Waterford 63, Westosha Central 44
Wauwatosa East 100, Germantown 57
Whitefish Bay 81, Nicolet 35
Winneconne 74, Seymour 40
Winter 64, Bruce 46
Wis. Rapids 48, Wausau West 31
Xavier 77, Milw Acad Science 55
