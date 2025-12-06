High School

Wisconsin high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025

See every Wisconsin high school girls basketball final score from December 5

Spencer Swaim

Kimberly High School's Raegan Krueger (44) points to a teammate after scoring a basket against Appleton East High School during a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Kimberly won the game, 55-34. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The 2025 Wisconsin high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Abbotsford 45, Newman Catholic 39

Algoma 56, Peshtigo 48

Amherst 45, Manawa 33

Appleton East 53, Kaukauna 35

Appleton North 51, Appleton West 14

Assumption 75, Chequamegon 27

Baldwin-Woodville 53, Altoona 47

Bangor 44, Hillsboro 34

Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 56

Bonduel 61, Iola-Scandinavia 33

Brillion 64, Two Rivers 42

Brookfield Academy 65, Heritage Christian 25

Brookfield Central 67, Menomonee Falls 55

Brookwood 54, Cashton 44

Butternut 64, Lac Courte Oreilles 29

Cameron 79, Cumberland 32

Cochrane-Fount City 59, Augusta 51

Cuba City 51, Darlington 44

Div Sav Holy Angels 63, West Allis Hale 21

Elkhorn 69, Wilmot 31

Fall Creek 49, Stanley-Boyd 46

Fennimore 45, Mineral Point 42

Independence/Gilma 59, Melrose-Mindoro 46

Iowa-Grant 61, Boscobel 52

Janesville Craig 58, Sun Prairie East 47

Ken Christian Life 44, Westlake Christian 25

Kenosha Bradford 64, Kenosha Tremper 48

Kettle Mor Lutheran 97, West Bend East 24

Kewaskum 57, Sheboygan South 46

Kiel 53, New Holstein 31

Kohler 71, Waupun 56

La Crosse Central 63, DeForest 53

La Crosse Logan 43, Gale-Ett-Trempeale 35

La Farge/Youth Ini 48, Weston/Ithaca 26

Lake Holcombe 52, Birchwood 18

Lancaster 85, Richland Center 33

Little Chute 50, Waupaca 29

Lomira 72, Omro 62

Madison LaFollette 90, Janesville Parker 42

Madison Memorial 86, Middleton 55

Marathon 72, Rib Lake 46

Marshfield 72, Wausau East 56

McDonell Catholic 67, Thorp 30

Medford 55, Rhinelander 45

Milw Reagan 51, Golda Meir 49

Milw Riverside 41, St. Joan Antida Co 39

Milwaukee King 82, Augustine Prep S 25

Milwaukee South 26, Milwaukee Marshall 19

Mosinee 55, Lakeland 22

Muskego 69, Kettle Moraine 54

Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 36

New Lisbon 57, Wonewoc-Center 40

Northwestern 67, Spooner 45

Notre Dame 56, De Pere 39

Oak Creek 55, Waukesha West 50

Oconto 45, Gibraltar 32

Oconto Falls 39, Marinette 26

Oshkosh West 67, Fond du Lac 43

Osceola 41, Somerset 36

Owen-Withee 54, Greenwood/Granton 20

Pittsville 65, Rosholt 12

Randolph 67, Cambria-Friesland 32

Regis 65, Cadott 51

Rice Lake 67, New Richmond 37

River Falls 60, Menomonie 55

River Ridge 48, Juda 27

Riverdale 48, Southwestern 37

Royall 51, Necedah 13

Saint Anthony 53, Saint Francis 23

Seneca 41, Westby 34

Sevastopol 35, Sturgeon Bay 19

Sheboygan Falls 69, Roncalli 24

Sheboygan North 47, Pulaski 36

Siren 38, Luck 21

Slinger 72, Cedarburg 71

SPASH 75, D. C. Everest 34

St. Croix Central 59, Ellsworth 39

St Croix Falls 48, Ladysmith 46

Twin City Baptist 40, Chesterton Academy 20

Union Grove 61, Beloit Memorial 55

Valders 63, Chilton 30

Verona 88, Madison West 14

W Luther Prep 70, Columbus 59

Waterford 63, Westosha Central 44

Wauwatosa East 100, Germantown 57

Whitefish Bay 81, Nicolet 35

Winneconne 74, Seymour 40

Winter 64, Bruce 46

Wis. Rapids 48, Wausau West 31

Xavier 77, Milw Acad Science 55

