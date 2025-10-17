High School

Jack Tarkowski of Hartland Arrowhead Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Defensive Back of 2025

Tarkowski earned 48% of the vote to outdistance Muskego senior Jake Kardelis, who finished second with 41%

Jeff Hagenau

Congratulations to Hartland Arrowhead senior Jack Tarkowski for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top returning defensive back of 2025.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 15 versatile, athletic defensive backs from throughout the state) Oct. 9-Oct. 16, the Arrowhead standout came out on top.

The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection helped lead the Warhawks to a share of the league championship, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.

Tarkowski received 48% of the vote to claim top honors, Muskego senior Jake Kardelis finished second (41%), and Franklin senior Dominick Walters was third (5%) There were 2,800 votes registered in the week-long poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Jeff Hagenau
Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

