Jack Tarkowski of Hartland Arrowhead Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Defensive Back of 2025
Congratulations to Hartland Arrowhead senior Jack Tarkowski for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top returning defensive back of 2025.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 15 versatile, athletic defensive backs from throughout the state) Oct. 9-Oct. 16, the Arrowhead standout came out on top.
The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection helped lead the Warhawks to a share of the league championship, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.
Tarkowski received 48% of the vote to claim top honors, Muskego senior Jake Kardelis finished second (41%), and Franklin senior Dominick Walters was third (5%) There were 2,800 votes registered in the week-long poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com