Top 25 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 11, 2026
With the long, exciting 2025-26 regular season winding down, it's time to take the latest look atHigh School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.
Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for an eighth consecutive week with a 20-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a 20-game winning streak following statement-making victories over Homestead (95-68), Waukesha South (74-53), and Pewaukee (69-53).
Wisconsin Lutheran has a 30-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming on the road to West Allis Central (78-70) on Feb. 11, 2025.
With several upsets and a few select unbeaten teams remaining, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 176-15 overall record.
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (20-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 20 games with victories over Homestead (95-68), Waukesha South (74-53), and Pewaukee (69-53).
Next up: vs. Greendale (Feb. 13)
2. Appleton North (17-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Lightning extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over Kimberly (67-55) and Hortonville (80-63).
Next up: vs. Oshkosh North (Feb. 13)
3. Seymour (19-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Thunder extended their winning streak to 19 games with victories over Mosinee (73-54), Shawano (84-39), and Fox Valley Lutheran (67-63).
Next up: at Green Bay East (Feb. 13)
4. West Allis Central (18-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Bulldogs were riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak, lost to Whitnall (87-84), but rebounded with a victory over Brown Deer (93-63).
Next up: at Cudahy (Feb. 13)
5. Slinger (16-3)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Owls extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over No. 10 Whitefish Bay (58-56) and Homestead (84-60).
Next up: at Nicolet (Feb. 12)
6. Madison Memorial (18-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to 15 games with victories over No. 22 Verona (63-61) and Janesville Parker (70-40).
Next up: vs. Janesville Craig (Feb. 11)
7. Freedom (18-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The Irish extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Clintonville (81-45) and Oconto Falls (100-53).
Next up: vs. Luxemburg-Casco (Feb. 12)
8. D.C. Everest (17-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Evergreens extended their winning streak to 14 games with victories over No. 8 Marshfield (82-77), Medford (93-57), and Stevens Point (62-49).
Next up: at Wisconsin Rapids (Feb. 12)
9. Kaukauna (18-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Note: The Galloping Ghosts extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Appleton West (91-59) and Oshkosh West (86-58).
Next up: vs. Neenah (Feb. 13)
10. Onalaska (15-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Note: The Hilltoppers went 2-1 in their last three games with victories over La Crosse Central (64-52) and Luther (91-60) but lost to Apple Valley (61-58).
Next up: at Holmen (Feb. 12)
11. Waterford (18-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Note: The Wolverines extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Elkhorn (81-51) and Burlington (63-54).
Next up: at Beloit Memorial (Feb. 13)
12. Milwaukee Juneau (16-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The Pioneers extended their winning streak to 15 games with victories over Milwaukee North (83-38) and Carmen Northwest (90-70).
Next up: vs. Milwaukee Hamilton (Feb. 12)
13. Kewaunee (18-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The Storm extended their winning streak to 18 games with victories over Bonduel (81-77), Oconto (88-40), and Peshtigo (63-39)
Next up: at Sevastopol (Feb. 12)
14. New Berlin West (18-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Waukesha South (79-59), Pewaukee (70-56), and Pius XI (72-41).
Next up: vs. Waukesha North (Feb. 13)
15. Port Washington (18-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to 15 games with victories over Kettle Moraine Lutheran (71-58) and Cedarburg (63-46).
Next up: vs. Kewaskum (Feb. 12)
16. Lomira (18-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Lions extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Xavier (100-84), Winnebago Lutheran (67-61), and North Fond du Lac (71-41).
Next up: at Omro (Feb. 12)
17. De Pere (17-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Note: The Redbirds went 2-1 in their last three games with a victory over Ashwaubenon (88-66), a loss to Bay Port (81-51), and victory over Pulaski (68-38).
Next up: vs. Green Bay Preble (Feb. 13)
18. Marshfield (16-4)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The Tigers went 2-2 in their last four games with victories over Holmen (88-53) and Chippewa Falls (75-37) but lost to No. 13 D.C. Everest (82-77) and Brookfield Central (66-56).
Next up: at Stevens Point (Feb. 13)
19. Middleton (16-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Note: The Cardinals extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Janesville Parker (84-64) and Sun Prairie East (88-64).
Next up: vs. Madison La Follette (Feb. 11)
20. Racine Lutheran (17-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Crusaders extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Kenosha St. Joseph (77-66), Franklin (77-59), and Dominican (101-63).
Next up: vs. St. Thomas More (Feb. 14)
21. Brookfield East (16-4)
Previous ranking: 20
Note: The Spartans went 2-1 in their last three games with victories over Hamilton (72-37) and Wauwatosa East (76-75) but lost to Germantown (74-73).
Next up: vs. Wauwatosa West (Feb. 13)
22. Reedsville (18-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Hilbert (68-41), Two Rivers (74-31), Providence Academy (83-42), and Mishicot (98-74).
Next up: at Howards Grove (Feb. 13)
23. Lake Mills (17-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Note: The L-Cats extended their winning streak to 14 games with victories over Waupun (68-37), Lakeside Lutheran (51-49), and Jefferson (98-44).
Next up: vs. Poynette (Feb. 12)
24. Marathon (18-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Red Raiders extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over Wausau East (58-54), Phillips (98-53), and Wittenberg-Birnamwood (77-49).
Next up: vs. Chequamegon (Feb. 13)
25. McFarland (17-3)
Previous ranking: 19
Note: The Spartans went 2-1 in their last three games with victories over Portage (78-35) and Jefferson (89-34) but lost to Oregon (61-56).
Next up: vs. Sauk Prairie (Feb. 12)
