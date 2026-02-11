High School

Top 25 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 11, 2026

Defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Wisconsin Lutheran maintains hold on top spot for eighth consecutive week with 20-0 overall record following statement-making victories over Homestead, Waukesha South, and Pewaukee.

Jeff Hagenau

Wisconsin Lutheran forward Kinston Knueppel (34) goes to the basket over Greendale guard Grady Smith (1) in a Woodland Conference (West Division) game Tuesday, January 20, 2026. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Wisconsin Lutheran forward Kinston Knueppel (34) goes to the basket over Greendale guard Grady Smith (1) in a Woodland Conference (West Division) game Tuesday, January 20, 2026. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the long, exciting 2025-26 regular season winding down, it's time to take the latest look atHigh School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.

Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for an eighth consecutive week with a 20-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a 20-game winning streak following statement-making victories over Homestead (95-68), Waukesha South (74-53), and Pewaukee (69-53).

Wisconsin Lutheran has a 30-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming on the road to West Allis Central (78-70) on Feb. 11, 2025.

With several upsets and a few select unbeaten teams remaining, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.

The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 176-15 overall record.

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (20-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 20 games with victories over Homestead (95-68), Waukesha South (74-53), and Pewaukee (69-53).

Next up: vs. Greendale (Feb. 13)

2. Appleton North (17-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Lightning extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over Kimberly (67-55) and Hortonville (80-63).

Next up: vs. Oshkosh North (Feb. 13)

3. Seymour (19-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The Thunder extended their winning streak to 19 games with victories over Mosinee (73-54), Shawano (84-39), and Fox Valley Lutheran (67-63).

Next up: at Green Bay East (Feb. 13)

4. West Allis Central (18-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Bulldogs were riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak, lost to Whitnall (87-84), but rebounded with a victory over Brown Deer (93-63).

Next up: at Cudahy (Feb. 13)

5. Slinger (16-3)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The Owls extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over No. 10 Whitefish Bay (58-56) and Homestead (84-60).

Next up: at Nicolet (Feb. 12)

6. Madison Memorial (18-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to 15 games with victories over No. 22 Verona (63-61) and Janesville Parker (70-40).

Next up: vs. Janesville Craig (Feb. 11)

7. Freedom (18-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The Irish extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Clintonville (81-45) and Oconto Falls (100-53).

Next up: vs. Luxemburg-Casco (Feb. 12)

8. D.C. Everest (17-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The Evergreens extended their winning streak to 14 games with victories over No. 8 Marshfield (82-77), Medford (93-57), and Stevens Point (62-49).

Next up: at Wisconsin Rapids (Feb. 12)

9. Kaukauna (18-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The Galloping Ghosts extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Appleton West (91-59) and Oshkosh West (86-58).

Next up: vs. Neenah (Feb. 13)

10. Onalaska (15-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Hilltoppers went 2-1 in their last three games with victories over La Crosse Central (64-52) and Luther (91-60) but lost to Apple Valley (61-58).

Next up: at Holmen (Feb. 12)

11. Waterford (18-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Note: The Wolverines extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Elkhorn (81-51) and Burlington (63-54).

Next up: at Beloit Memorial (Feb. 13)

12. Milwaukee Juneau (16-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Note: The Pioneers extended their winning streak to 15 games with victories over Milwaukee North (83-38) and Carmen Northwest (90-70).

Next up: vs. Milwaukee Hamilton (Feb. 12)

13. Kewaunee (18-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The Storm extended their winning streak to 18 games with victories over Bonduel (81-77), Oconto (88-40), and Peshtigo (63-39)

Next up: at Sevastopol (Feb. 12)

14. New Berlin West (18-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Waukesha South (79-59), Pewaukee (70-56), and Pius XI (72-41).

Next up: vs. Waukesha North (Feb. 13)

15. Port Washington (18-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to 15 games with victories over Kettle Moraine Lutheran (71-58) and Cedarburg (63-46).

Next up: vs. Kewaskum (Feb. 12)

16. Lomira (18-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Lions extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Xavier (100-84), Winnebago Lutheran (67-61), and North Fond du Lac (71-41).

Next up: at Omro (Feb. 12)

17. De Pere (17-3)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The Redbirds went 2-1 in their last three games with a victory over Ashwaubenon (88-66), a loss to Bay Port (81-51), and victory over Pulaski (68-38).

Next up: vs. Green Bay Preble (Feb. 13)

18. Marshfield (16-4)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The Tigers went 2-2 in their last four games with victories over Holmen (88-53) and Chippewa Falls (75-37) but lost to No. 13 D.C. Everest (82-77) and Brookfield Central (66-56).

Next up: at Stevens Point (Feb. 13)

19. Middleton (16-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The Cardinals extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Janesville Parker (84-64) and Sun Prairie East (88-64).

Next up: vs. Madison La Follette (Feb. 11)

20. Racine Lutheran (17-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Crusaders extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Kenosha St. Joseph (77-66), Franklin (77-59), and Dominican (101-63).

Next up: vs. St. Thomas More (Feb. 14)

21. Brookfield East (16-4)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The Spartans went 2-1 in their last three games with victories over Hamilton (72-37) and Wauwatosa East (76-75) but lost to Germantown (74-73).

Next up: vs. Wauwatosa West (Feb. 13)

22. Reedsville (18-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Hilbert (68-41), Two Rivers (74-31), Providence Academy (83-42), and Mishicot (98-74).

Next up: at Howards Grove (Feb. 13)

23. Lake Mills (17-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Note: The L-Cats extended their winning streak to 14 games with victories over Waupun (68-37), Lakeside Lutheran (51-49), and Jefferson (98-44).

Next up: vs. Poynette (Feb. 12)

24. Marathon (18-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Red Raiders extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over Wausau East (58-54), Phillips (98-53), and Wittenberg-Birnamwood (77-49).

Next up: vs. Chequamegon (Feb. 13)

25. McFarland (17-3)

Previous ranking: 19

Note: The Spartans went 2-1 in their last three games with victories over Portage (78-35) and Jefferson (89-34) but lost to Oregon (61-56).

Next up: vs. Sauk Prairie (Feb. 12)

Jeff Hagenau

Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

