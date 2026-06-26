Kaukauna Tops Final 2026 Wisconsin Baseball State Rankings Following Memorable Title Run

With the 2026 WIAA baseball season complete and four state champions crowned, High School On SI Wisconsin unveils its final Top 25 rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing throughout the state, it was an intriguing task narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of the state's best. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the final rankings, the legitimate contenders fittingly rose to the top and made their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Kaukauna (24-7 in Division 1), Pewaukee (30-2 in Division 2), Cedar Grove-Belgium (23-5 in Division 3), and Columbus Catholic (24-6 in Division 4), each claimed a prestigious state title in their respective division.

Kaukauna finished the season with a 24-7 overall record following a pressure-packed victory over Madison Memorial (11-5) in the WIAA Division 1 state finals.

The third-seeded Galloping Ghosts, who placed second in the Fox Valley Association, won their final six games and captured the second state title in program history to end a drought since 1953.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from Prepbaseballreport.com, and Bound.com.

1. Kaukauna (24-7)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The high-powered Galloping Ghosts finished the season with a six-game winning streak, defeating Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game (11-5).

2. Pewaukee (30-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Pirates finished the season with a 26-game winning streak, defeating Kenosha St. Joseph in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game (5-4).

3. Madison Memorial (22-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Note: The Spartans finished the season by winning six of their final seven games, falling to Kaukauna in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game (11-5).

4. Muskego (25-5)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The Warriors were riding the momentum of a 20-game winning streak but lost to Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals (11-8).

5. Fond du Lac (21-9)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Cardinals finished the season by winning nine of their final 10 games, falling to Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals (5-4).

6. Germantown (27-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The Warhawks were riding the momentum of a 27-game winning streak but lost to Fond du Lac in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals (8-7).

7. Cedar Grove-Belgium (23-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Note: The Rockets finished the season with a six-game winning streak, defeating Dodgeville in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game (9-0).

8. Franklin (26-3)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The Sabers finished the season by winning six of their final seven games, falling to Muskego in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals (13-1).

9. Kenosha St. Joseph (25-7)

Previous ranking: 23

Note: The Lancers finished the season by winning six of their final seven games, falling to Pewaukee in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game (5-4).

10. Columbus Catholic (24-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Note: The Dons finished the season on a six-game winning streak, defeating Potosi-Cassville in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game (8-4).

11. Kewaunee (28-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The Storm were riding the momentum of a 28-game winning streak but lost to Marathon in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals (2-1).

12. West Bend West (24-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Spartans finished the season by winning seven of their final eight games, falling to Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals (7-6).

13. Dodgeville (25-3)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The Dodgers finished the season by winning nine of their final 10 games, falling to Cedar Grove-Belgium in the WIAA Division 3 championship game (13-9).

14. Milton (24-6)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The Red Hawks finished the season by winning five of their final six games, falling to Nicolet in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals (3-2).

15. Bay Port (24-4)

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The Pirates finished the season by winning three of their final four games, falling to Kaukauna in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals (6-3).

16. Kimberly (22-3)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Papermakers finished the season by winning six of their final seven games, falling to Kaukauna in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals (9-0).

17. River Falls (18-9)

Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Note: The Wildcats finished the season by winning four of their final five games, falling to Kaukauna in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals (4-1).

18. Hudson (22-4)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The Raiders finished the season by winning five of their final six games, falling to River Falls in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals (4-0).

19. Barneveld (23-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The Golden Eagles were riding the momentum of a 23-game winning streak but lost to Reedsville in the WIAA Division 4 sectional finals (6-5).

20. Chippewa Falls (22-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Note: The Cardinals finished the season by winning 15 of their final 16 games, falling to Menomonie in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals (1-0).

21. Kiel (19-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The Raiders were riding the momentum of a 19-game winning streak but lost to North Fond du Lac-Oakfield in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals (3-1).

22. Verona (21-8)

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The Wildcats finished the season by winning four of their final five games, falling to Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals (10-0).

23. Wisconsin Lutheran (20-7)

Previous ranking: 22

Note: The Vikings finished the season by winning two of their final three games, falling to Marquette in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals (5-2).

24. Nicolet (19-12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Note: The Knights finished the season by winning five of their final six games, falling to Kaukauna in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals (7-1)

25. Marquette (16-14)

Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Note: The Hilltoppers finished the season by winning three of their final four games, falling to Muskego in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals (7-5).

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com