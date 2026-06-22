Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Baseball's Top Corner Infielder of 2026?

With the WIAA State Tournament completed and four respective champions crowned, it is time to take a look back at some of the top high school baseball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best.

We began with the pitchers, shortstops, outfielders and catchers so now its time to look at the talented corner infielders from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding, worthy players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

Voting remains open until June 29 at 11:59 p.m. (PST)

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all accolades are from the 2026 season; the poll is below the list of players)

Winston Alonso, Reedsburg, senior (3B/1B)

The All-Badger Conference (Small Division) first-team selection helped lead Reedsburg to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals, and a 17-6 overall record.

Terryn Boland, West Salem, senior (1B)

The All-Coulee Conference second-team selection helped lead West Salem to a third-place league finish and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals.

Waylon Delain, Kewaunee, senior (3B)

The All-Packerland first-team selection helped lead Kewaunee to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 28-1 overall record.

Carter Gordon, Germantown, junior (1B)

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection helped lead Germantown to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 27-1 overall record.

Jay Graven, Horicon, senior (3B)

The All-Trailways (East Division) first-team selection helped lead Horicon to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and an 18-5 overall record.

Cayden Heier, Bay Port, senior (3B)

The All-Fox River Classic Conference second-team selection helped lead Bay Port to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 24-4 overall record.

Braeden Jankowski, Stevens Point, sophomore (3B)

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead Stevens Point to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 24-5 overall record.

Cal Juckem, Neenah, senior (1B)

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Neenah to a third-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 20-10 overall record.

Kenneth "Trey" Kerkhoff, Burlington, senior (3B)

The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection helped lead Burlington to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 16-12 overall record.

Cade Kosnick, Menomonee Falls, senior (3B/1B)

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection helped lead Menomonee Falls to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 15-11 overall record.

Brett Olds, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, junior (3B)

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 12-15 overall record.

Caleb Scheel, Mukwonago, sophomore (1B)

The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection helped lead Mukwonago to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals.

Zach Shipman, Eau Claire North, senior (3B)

The All-Big Rivers Conference first-team selection helped lead Eau Claire North to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 17-7 overall record.

Cayden Staffeldt, Seymour, senior (3B)

The All-Bay Conference first-team selection helped lead Seymour to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 19-7 overall record.

Kolton Vogelsberg, Potosi-Cassville, senior (1B)

The All-Six Rivers first-team selection helped lead Potosi-Cassville to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state finals, and a 20-8 overall record.

Jaxon Walenga, Turner, senior (3B)

The All-Rock Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead Turner to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 20-8 overall record.

Zac Zangl, Fond du Lac, senior (3B)

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Fond du Lac to a third-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-9 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com