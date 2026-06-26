Grady Cheever of Germantown Voted Wisconsin High School Baseball's Top Catcher of 2026

Congratulations to Germantown junior Grady Cheever for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Baseball's Top Catcher of 2026.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2026 accomplishments of 18 talented players from throughout the state June 18-June 25), the Germantown standout came out on top.

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection helped lead the Warhawks to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 27-1 overall record.

Cheever earned 43% of the vote to take top honors, Delavan-Darien junior Haaken Hovestol was second (19%), Bay Port junior Arthur Adams placed third (15%), Fond du Lac senior Jack Brenner was fourth (12%), and Potosi-Cassville senior Damian Bauer was fifth (3%).

Other nominees included:

Manny Abreu, Sun Prairie East, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a third-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 21-8 overall record.

Arthur Adams, Bay Port, junior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference first-team selection helped lead Bay Port to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 24-4 overall record.

Brett Appel, Edgerton, senior

The All-Rock Valley Conference (Rock Division) first-team selection helped lead Edgerton to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals, and a 17-8 overall record.

Colton Arpke, Crivitz, sophomore

The All-M&O Conference first-team selection helped lead Crivitz to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and a 20-4 overall record.

Damian Bauer, Potosi-Cassville, senior

The All-Six Rivers Conference first-team selection helped lead Potosi-Cassville to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state finals, and a 20-7 overall record.

Jack Bline, Westosha Central, sophomore

The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection helped lead Westosha Central to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 13-15 overall record.

Jack Brenner, Fond du Lac, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Fond du Lac to a third-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-9 overall record.

Ryan Halfmann, Kimberly, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Kimberly to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-3 overall record.

Oliver Heckelsmiller, Verona, junior

The All-Big Eight Conference second-team selection helped lead Verona to a league title, a berth in the the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 21-8 overall record.

Haaken Hovestol, Delavan-Darien, junior

The All-Rock Valley Conference (Valley Division) first-team selection helped lead Delavan-Darien to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 20-4 overall record.

Calvin Kolmorgen, Kewaunee, sophomore

The All-Packerland Conference first-team selection helped lead Kewaunee to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 28-1 overall record.

Maddux Lessard, Muskego, senior

The 2025 All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Muskego to league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 25-4 overall record this season.

Caden Milbrath, Kiel, senior

The All-Eastern Wisconsin Conference first-team selection helped lead Kiel to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 19-1 overall record.

Titan Milhaupt, Xavier, senior

The All-Bay Conference first-team selection helped lead Xavier to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 17-6 overall record.

Noah Przekurat, Stevens Point, sophomore

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Stevens Point to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 24-5 overall record.

Jack Spielman, Milton, junior

The All-Badger Conference (Large Division) first-team selection helped lead Milton to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 24-6 overall record.

Gerrit Wittmann, Little Chute, junior

The All-North Eastern Conference first-team selection helped lead Little Chute to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and a 20-7 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com