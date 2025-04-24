Kettle Moraine high school football coach resigns after six successful seasons
Matt McDonnell has officially resigned as head coach of the Kettle Moraine High School football team.
McDonnell, who had a highly successful six seasons at the helm, finished with a 41-25 overall record highlighted by a WIAA Division 2 state championship.
Kettle Moraine defeated West De Pere 27-10 in the championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 18. 2022, claiming its second title in program history and first since 1988.
The Lasers, who claimed their first Classic 8 Conference championship in 2023, qualified for the playoffs five times under McDonnell. He served as the team's defensive coordinator for a season under former coach Justin Gumm, before being promoted to the head coaching role for the Lasers.
"This was a family decision that he believed to be in the best interests of his family," said Kettle Moraine Athletic Director Ryan Tomczyk, in a press release. "We are grateful for the dedication and passion that he brought to our program during his time with us. While we will miss his leadership, we fully support his decision and wish him all of the best in his future endeavors."
McDonnell (the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association D2 Coach of the Year in 2022) will attempt to fill the large shoes of retired long-time Cedarburg coach Brian Leair, a WFCA Hall of Famer who finished 197-111 overall in 29 seasons.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com