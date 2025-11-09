Kingston Allen of Notre Dame Academy Establishes Wisconsin Single-Season Rushing Touchdown Record
It's been a season to remember for standout Notre Dame Academy junior running back Kingston Allen.
Allen has produced a career filled with highlight-reel performances
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Allen, one of the premier high school football players in the state of Wisconsin, continued to add to his remarkable list of individual highlight-reel performances by rushing 32 times for 286 yards and four touchdowns as top-seeded No. 8-ranked Notre Dame defeated second-seeded No. 10 Rice Lake 28-20 in a third-round WIAA Division 2 playoff game on Friday night.
His huge performance put him over the top with a new single season touchdown record
The feat took on historical significance as it established a Wisconsin high school record for rushing touchdowns in a single season, surpassing the prior mark of 47 set by former Kimberly star Blair Mulholland in 2015.
The record breaker came on a 64-yard run late in the first half
Allen's record-breaking 48th touchdown came on an explosive 64-yard run in the second quarter to extend the Tritons' lead to 21-12 with 3:30 remaining in the first half. He currently has 49 rushing TDs on the season.
The Notre Dame star shared the credit with his teammates and coaches
"It feels amazing to get the record, it's not for me, it's for me, the O-Line, the coaches, the receivers and everybody that helped me get that record," said Allen, in a post-game interview with NBC26 TV reporter John Miller. "It's a team record, I wouldn't say that it's a personal record for me."
In three playoff games Allen has rushed for a stunning 1,259 yards and 19 TDs
It's been a remarkable three-game playoff run for Allen, who has amassed 1,259 yards and 19 TDs in leading the high-powered Tritons (including a 504-yard, seven-TD effort in a second-round 56-42 victory over fourth-seeded No. 24 Slinger to move into second place on the state's all-time list for rushing yards in a single game.
Allen's record-breaking season follows former teammate and MVP Christian Collins
Allen, following in the footsteps of former Notre Dame standout Christian Collins (the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Offensive Player of the Year in 2024), is the state's leading rusher with 2,967 yards according to Bound.com.
Notre Dame, 12-0 overall, is scheduled to face No. 9 River Falls, 11-1, in the WIAA D2 state semifinals at D.C. Everest on Friday at 7 p.m.
