Vote: Who was the 2025 Wisconsin High School Football Offensive Player of the Year?
Each week there were many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, it is time to take a final look back at some of the best football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was High School on SI's Offensive Player of the Year from the action-packed 2025 season.
There were hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until December 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and the final 2025 nominees were compiled using information provided by the Bound.com, WFCA, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of players)
Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, junior (RB)
Quintin Arizola, Delavan-Darien, junior (QB)
Landen Baker, Mayville, senior (RB)
Chase Beahm, Waupun, senior (QB)
Eric Cumber, Ripon, senior (RB)
Tanner Effertz, Whitnall, senior (QB)
Richie Flanigan, Notre Dame Academy, junior (OL)
Patrick Greisen, West De Pere, senior (QB)
Nolan Hanson, Arrowhead, junior (QB)
Kobe Hendricks, Slinger, senior (RB)
Judeah Kniskern, West De Pere, senior (WR)
Hunter Mallinger, Sussex Hamilton, junior (OL)
Tino Massa, River Falls, senior (QB)
Brock Matheny, Grantsburg, senior (QB)
Will Mikonowicz, Reedsburg, senior (RB)
Brady Moon, Bay Port, senior (RB)
Jackson Niemiec, Muskego, senior (RB)
Matthew O' Grady, Badger, senior (QB)
Bryce Ott, Oshkosh North, senior (QB)
Joey Passaglia, Middleton, senior (QB)
Zach Rizzo, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior (QB)
Brody Schaffer, Winneconne, senior (QB)
Nicholas Schiller, Grafton, senior (QB)
Tyler Wollin, Lake Mills, junior (QB)
Zeke Zuberbuhler, Darlington, junior (QB)
About Our Player of the Year Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
