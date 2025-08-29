Madison Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the Madison metro area Thursday, August 28th through Friday August 29th. There are two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 3 Waunakee facing off with Madison Memorial as well as No. 10 Oconomowoc meeting No. 23 Verona.
Madison Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28
There are 10 games scheduled across the Madison metro area on Thursday, August 28. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pecatonica (0-1) vs Waterloo (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Parker (0-1) vs Burlington (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Stoughton (0-1) vs Southwest (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Westosha Central (0-1) vs Oregon (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Portage (1-0) vs Baraboo (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Reedsburg (1-0) vs DeForest (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Lake Mills (1-0) vs Marshall (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Deerfield (1-0) vs Johnson Creek (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Laconia (1-0) vs Markesan (1-0) at 6:00 PM
La Follette (1-0) vs Monona Grove (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Madison Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 35 games scheduled across the Madison metro area on Friday, August 29. The highlight o the night comes between No. 10 Oconomowoc and No. 23 Verona. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Williams Bay (0-0) vs Highland (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Whitewater (1-0) vs Clinton (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Cambria-Friesland (1-0) vs Cambridge (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Monroe (0-1) vs Mount Horeb / Barneveld (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Nekoosa (0-1) vs Westfield Area (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Holmen (1-0) vs Sauk Prairie (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Cochrane-Fountain City (1-0) vs Royall (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Indian Trail (1-0) vs Middleton (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Hillsboro (1-0) vs Riverdale (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Wisconsin Dells (0-1) vs River Valley (0-1) at 6:00 PM
West (1-0) vs Brookfield East (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Ithaca (1-0) vs Wauzeka-Steuben (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Necedah (0-1) vs Melrose-Mindoro (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Randolph (0-1) vs Hilbert (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Wautoma (0-1) vs Poynette (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Waunakee (1-0) vs Madison Memorial (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Richland Center (1-0) vs Potosi (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Platteville (0-1) vs Mineral Point (1-0) at 6:00 PM
New Lisbon (0-1) vs Pardeeville (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Jefferson (0-1) vs Fort Atkinson (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Fennimore (1-0) vs River Ridge (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Evansville (1-0) vs Brodhead / Juda (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Edgewood (1-0) vs McFarland (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Mauston (0-1) vs Sparta (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Southwestern (0-1) vs Boscobel (0-1) at 6:00 PM
New Glarus / Monticello (1-0) vs Belleville (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Edgerton (1-0) vs Lodi (1-0) at 6:00 PM
East (0-1) vs Beloit Memorial (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Dodgeville (0-1) vs Iowa-Grant (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Oconomowoc (1-0) vs Verona (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Delavan-Darien (0-1) vs Turner (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Prairie du Chien (0-1) vs Darlington (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Columbus (1-0) vs Aquinas (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Cuba City (0-1) vs Lancaster (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Milton (1-0) vs Craig (1-0) at 6:00 PM