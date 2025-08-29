High School

Madison Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025

Get Madison area schedules and scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season rolls on Thursday, August 28

Spencer Swaim

Waunakee's David Emerich (15) races in for a touchdown during the WIAA Division 2 state championship football game against Badger at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Friday, November 17, 2023. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 45 games scheduled across the Madison metro area Thursday, August 28th through Friday August 29th. There are two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 3 Waunakee facing off with Madison Memorial as well as No. 10 Oconomowoc meeting No. 23 Verona.

Madison Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28

There are 10 games scheduled across the Madison metro area on Thursday, August 28. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Pecatonica (0-1) vs Waterloo (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Parker (0-1) vs Burlington (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Stoughton (0-1) vs Southwest (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Westosha Central (0-1) vs Oregon (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Portage (1-0) vs Baraboo (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Reedsburg (1-0) vs DeForest (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Lake Mills (1-0) vs Marshall (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Deerfield (1-0) vs Johnson Creek (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Laconia (1-0) vs Markesan (1-0) at 6:00 PM

La Follette (1-0) vs Monona Grove (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Madison Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29

There are 35 games scheduled across the Madison metro area on Friday, August 29. The highlight o the night comes between No. 10 Oconomowoc and No. 23 Verona. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Williams Bay (0-0) vs Highland (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Whitewater (1-0) vs Clinton (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Cambria-Friesland (1-0) vs Cambridge (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Monroe (0-1) vs Mount Horeb / Barneveld (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Nekoosa (0-1) vs Westfield Area (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Holmen (1-0) vs Sauk Prairie (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Cochrane-Fountain City (1-0) vs Royall (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Indian Trail (1-0) vs Middleton (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Hillsboro (1-0) vs Riverdale (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Wisconsin Dells (0-1) vs River Valley (0-1) at 6:00 PM

West (1-0) vs Brookfield East (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Ithaca (1-0) vs Wauzeka-Steuben (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Necedah (0-1) vs Melrose-Mindoro (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Randolph (0-1) vs Hilbert (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Wautoma (0-1) vs Poynette (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Waunakee (1-0) vs Madison Memorial (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Richland Center (1-0) vs Potosi (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Platteville (0-1) vs Mineral Point (1-0) at 6:00 PM

New Lisbon (0-1) vs Pardeeville (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Jefferson (0-1) vs Fort Atkinson (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Fennimore (1-0) vs River Ridge (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Evansville (1-0) vs Brodhead / Juda (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Edgewood (1-0) vs McFarland (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Mauston (0-1) vs Sparta (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Southwestern (0-1) vs Boscobel (0-1) at 6:00 PM

New Glarus / Monticello (1-0) vs Belleville (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Edgerton (1-0) vs Lodi (1-0) at 6:00 PM

East (0-1) vs Beloit Memorial (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Dodgeville (0-1) vs Iowa-Grant (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Oconomowoc (1-0) vs Verona (0-1) at 6:00 PM

Delavan-Darien (0-1) vs Turner (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Prairie du Chien (0-1) vs Darlington (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Columbus (1-0) vs Aquinas (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Cuba City (0-1) vs Lancaster (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Milton (1-0) vs Craig (1-0) at 6:00 PM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

