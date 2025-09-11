Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-12, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The ranked on ranked matchup in the Milwaukee are this weekend will be between No. 18 Mukwonago and No. 7 Oconomowoc on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are eight games schedules across the Milwaukee metro area on Thursday, September 11. You can follow every game on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Vincent vs North, 6:00 PM
Barack Obama Career & Tech vs Bay View, 6:00 PM
Whitnall vs South Milwaukee, 7:00 PM
Wauwatosa East vs South, 7:00 PM
Wisconsin Lutheran vs Grafton, 7:00 PM
Eisenhower vs West, 7:00 PM
North vs Lincoln, 7:00 PM
North vs New Berlin West, 7:00 PM
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 66 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 1 Arrowhead hosting Pewaukee Friday night at 7:00pm. You can follow every game on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Bradley Tech vs Reagan Prep, 4:30 PM
West Allis Central vs Catholic Memorial, 5:30 PM
Manitowoc Lutheran vs Cedar Grove-Belgium, 7:00 PM
Brown Deer vs St. Thomas More, 7:00 PM
Cedarburg vs Nicolet, 7:00 PM
Columbus vs Horicon, 7:00 PM
Campbellsport vs Winnebago Lutheran Academy, 7:00 PM
Homestead vs Whitefish Bay, 7:00 PM
Hilbert vs Howards Grove, 7:00 PM
Sheboygan Falls vs Winneconne, 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Academy of Science vs Racine Lutheran, 7:00 PM
West vs South, 7:00 PM
Slinger vs West, 7:00 PM
Whitewater vs McFarland, 7:00 PM
Reedsville vs Brookfield Academy, 7:00 PM
Watertown vs Mount Horeb / Barneveld, 7:00 PM
Waterford vs Wilmot, 7:00 PM
Randolph vs Cambria-Friesland, 7:00 PM
Marquette University vs Menomonee Falls, 7:00 PM
Racine Lutheran vs Milwaukee Academy Of Science, 7:00 PM
Pulaski vs King, 7:00 PM
Marshall vs Markesan, 7:00 PM
Waterloo vs Poynette, 7:00 PM
Martin Luther vs Luther Prep, 7:00 PM
Port Washington vs Portage, 7:00 PM
Shoreland Lutheran vs University School of Milwaukee, 7:00 PM
Union Grove vs Burlington, 7:00 PM
Clinton vs Turner, 7:00 PM
Tremper vs Case, 7:00 PM
Hamilton vs Hale, 7:00 PM
Greenfield vs Milwaukee Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Shorewood/Messmer vs Greendale, 7:00 PM
Brookfield East vs Germantown, 7:00 PM
Franklin vs Park, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn vs Westosha Central, 7:00 PM
Sun Prairie East vs Fort Atkinson, 7:00 PM
Catholic Central vs St. Joseph, 7:00 PM
St. Francis vs Pius XI Catholic, 7:00 PM
Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs Edgewood, 7:00 PM
Monroe vs Edgerton, 7:00 PM
Milton vs Oregon, 7:00 PM
Lourdes vs Johnson Creek, 7:00 PM
East Troy vs Jefferson, 7:00 PM
Lomira vs St. Mary's Springs, 7:00 PM
Random Lake vs Oostburg, 7:00 PM
Big Foot vs Lodi, 7:00 PM
East vs Hartford, 7:00 PM
Beaver Dam vs Sauk Prairie, 7:00 PM
Brookfield Academy vs Dominican, 7:00 PM
Palmyra-Eagle vs Dodgeland, 7:00 PM
Mukwonago vs Oconomowoc, 7:00 PM
Plymouth vs Lakeside Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Delavan-Darien vs Whitewater, 7:00 PM
Beloit Memorial vs Badger, 7:00 PM
Lake Mills vs Belleville, 7:00 PM
Horlick vs Oak Creek, 7:00 PM
Lake Country Lutheran vs St. Catherine's, 7:00 PM
Deerfield vs Cambridge, 7:00 PM
North Fond Du Lac vs Mayville, 7:00 PM
Pewaukee vs Arrowhead, 7:00 PM
Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School vs Cudahy, 7:00 PM
Kewaskum vs Stoughton, 7:00 PM
Brookfield Central vs Kettle Moraine, 7:00 PM
Waupun vs Adams-Friendship, 7:00 PM
West vs Muskego, 7:00 PM
Kenosha Christian Life vs Living Word Lutheran, Cancelled
