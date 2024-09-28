Milwaukee high school football game halted after a gun accidentally discharges
The sound of a gunshot at a Milwaukee high school football game, Friday night, understandably caused panic for those involved in the contest as well as the fans in the stands. Gun violence has been a regular occurence at and near high school football games over the last few years, so there was certainly reason for concern.
The incident at Friday's Wisconsin Lutheran vs. Milwaukee Lutheran game, however, came with no bad intent. According to a report by WISN 12 News, the shot was accidentally discharged from the service revolver of a security guard on duty at the contest, played at Wisconsin Lutheran.
The shot was fired into the left thigh of the guard and no only else was injured, but that did not stop panic from ensuing. Fox 6 News in Milwaukee was on hand at the contest, shooting video highlights for its newscast when it captured audio of gunshot and video of the aftermath.
Just as a play was ending on the field, a loud pop can be heard. Players from both teams immediately sprinted towards their sidelines. The Milwaukee Lutheran players all sprinted towards exits in back corner of the end zone while the Wisconsin Luteran players, who are on the sideline where the shooting occurred, started to run in the same direction, before reversing course and running towards the opposite end zone. Fans also rushed to exit the bleachers.
Once officials realized what occurred, calm was restored and the guard was transported to a local hospital. According Fox 6 the injury is not life threatening.
At the time, Wisconsin Lutheran was leading the game, 42-0, and was declared the winner as the game was halted.
