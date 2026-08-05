MWisconsin Football Team Begins Season After EF-3 Tornado Damages Stadium

Just weeks before the start of the Wisconsin high school football season, an EF-3 tornado ripped through the heart of Fox Valley, damaging homes, businesses and Menasha High School's Nathan Calder Stadium — leaving the Bluejays without their home field and reminding players that some challenges are far bigger than football.

Tornado Leaves Stadium In Ruins

The impacted area (which centers around the lower Fox River and Lake Winnebago containing the communities of Appleton, Neenah, and Menasha), continues to slowly recover in the aftermath of the confirmed EF-3 mile-wide tornado. The twister covered a 12-mile radius, remained on the ground for approximately 22 minutes, and tore through with estimated wind speeds eclipsing 140 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Nathan Calder Stadium, Menasha's home football field, sustained significant damage in the destructive storm including parts of the turf playing surface, nearly half of the bleachers, several lighting towers, and a portion of the press box.

There was significant damage to Menasha High School's Nathan Calder Stadium from a confirmed EF-3 tornado on July 27, 2026. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Football Takes A Back Seat

"If you think about a typical Monday, we probably would have been at the stadium with all the football players," said Menasha head football coach Jeramie Korth, in an interview with Ricardo Arguello of the Appleton Post-Crescent. "The fact that it was a 'dead week' was a blessing in disguise in that way, and that the kids were probably all home and not out and about."

Wisconsin teams officially opened preseason practice this week, with Menasha holding workouts at nearby Maplewood Middle School while district officials determine where the Bluejays will play their Aug. 21 season opener against Plymouth.

"I mean, it's crazy," added Korth, whose team placed third in the Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) last season and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. "There are literally people walking up and down the streets with chainsaws. I've never been to the Wild West, but I can imagine what it looked like. It's almost a war zone feel to it. But everybody's safe and getting along. Everybody is chipping in and helping out. I'm sure there are plenty of tears shed and stuff like that, but everybody seems to be fairly positive and making the best out of a terrible situation."

Significant damage was done to homes and businesses in Menasha, Wisconsin during an EF-3 tornado that tore through the area on July 27. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Team Finds Purpose

Junior 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman Noah Kiley (one of many Menasha players who have helped with the ongoing cleanup of the field and community) emphasized that the devastating chain of events will serve as a great source of motivation both on and off the field this season.

"Calder (Stadium) is like our second home so we were crushed to see it happen," said Kiley, in an interview with NBC26-TV reporter John Miller. "Now we just want to show out for our community."

Kiley said the experience has given the team extra motivation heading into the season, but the Bluejays' focus extends beyond wins and losses. As cleanup continues across Menasha, players have spent their final days before the season helping neighbors and restoring parts of their community.

Preparing For Opening Night

Whether the Bluejays open the season in Menasha or another venue, Korth believes the adversity has already strengthened his team in ways that won't appear on the scoreboard.

⁠To donate: United Way Fox Cities Community Response Fund

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com