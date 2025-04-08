Mya Bloedow reaches prestigious career milestone for Pewaukee high softball team
Mya Bloedow has been a consistent force at the plate for the Pewaukee High School softball team over the course of her memorable, four-year career.
Bloedow, a 5-foot-5 right-handed hitting third baseman, emphasized that point by finishing 3-for-4 and driving in a run as the Pirates defeated fierce, long-time rival New Berlin West 6-5 in an eight-inning Woodland Conference West opener Monday afternoon.
The outstanding individual performance powered an aggressive 14-hit offensive attack for the Pirates and took on added significance for the fourth-year varsity starter, who became only the fourth player in program history to reach the prestigious 100-hit career milestone.
Sophomore first baseman/outfielder Lili Levas drove in the winning run on a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning to clinch a fourth consecutive home-field victory for Pewaukee. The team remained unbeaten heading into today's Woodland road game versus Whitnall.
For Bloedow, a second-team Woodland West selection last season, accomplishing the special career feat in the first inning of a what proved to be a close victory only added to the moment.
"As a freshman, I didn't come in with a lot of expectations because the Pewaukee softball program really didn't have that good of a reputation at that time," said Bloedow, in a post-game interview with Pewaukee Athletics. "So I just tried to do my best to build up this team and we kept improving with each year. Collectively, it's been so great to see everyone take that step forward together. It's a team game and I wouldn't be successful without the effort and support of my teammates."
The Pirates defeated Martin Luther 6-2 in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship game last year, advancing to the sectional round for the first time.
Through four games this season, Bloedow currently maintains a blistering .762 batting average with 10 hits (including seven singles), seven runs scored, and five RBIs.
With that continued composure, power, and confidence, she is sure to make a lasting impact for the Pirates in the games to come.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com