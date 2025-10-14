Nick Zellner of Green Bay Preble Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Green Bay Preble senior Nick Zellner for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week.
In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 7-Oct. 12) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Green Bay Preble standout came out on top.
The tenacious inside linebacker registered seven tackles as third-place Green Bay Preble (2-3 in league, 4-3 overall) defeated Green Bay Southwest 53-10 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game on Oct. 3.
Zellner received 36% of the vote to claim top honors, Catholic Memorial sophomore outside linebacker Will Schmitzer finished second (18%), Grantsburg senior linebacker Henry Quintana placed third (17%), Arrowhead junior defensive back Evan Wozniak took fourth (13%), and Brookfield East senior defensive back Jake Snyder was fifth (8%).
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com