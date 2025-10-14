High School

Nick Zellner of Green Bay Preble Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week

The senior middle linebacker earned 36% of the vote to outdistance Catholic Memorial sophomore outside linebacker Will Schmitzer, who placed second with 18%

Jeff Hagenau

De Pere High School's Dante Matta (1) runs the ball as Green Bay Preble linebacker Nick Zellner (22) attempts to make a tackle during a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game on Friday, September 19, 2025. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congratulations to Green Bay Preble senior Nick Zellner for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week.

In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 7-Oct. 12) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Green Bay Preble standout came out on top.

The tenacious inside linebacker registered seven tackles as third-place Green Bay Preble (2-3 in league, 4-3 overall) defeated Green Bay Southwest 53-10 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game on Oct. 3.

Zellner received 36% of the vote to claim top honors, Catholic Memorial sophomore outside linebacker Will Schmitzer finished second (18%), Grantsburg senior linebacker Henry Quintana placed third (17%), Arrowhead junior defensive back Evan Wozniak took fourth (13%), and Brookfield East senior defensive back Jake Snyder was fifth (8%).

Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

