NIL deals now allowed for high school athletes in Wisconsin
The WIAA member schools voted to approve athletes eligibility to receive money via name, image and likeness endorsement deals, according to the Verona Press.
The vote occurred in April, and athletes can begin making money this fall.
Students will not be allowed to use any school, conference or WIAA logo, or wear their team uniform, in any endorsement deal. They are also not allowed to endorse alcohol, cannabis, banned or illegal substances, weapons or adult entertainment.
Schools, alumni committees or a booster club can't offer NIL deals. This rule is in place to prevent transfers.
“If athletes are deserving of using the name, image and likeness for compensation then that’s great,” Oregon girls basketball coach Adam Wamsley told the Verona Press. “They are capitalizing on monies they may not have the opportunity to receive at any other point in their lifetime.”
Wisconsin is now one of 40 states to have NIL rules in place.
If an athlete violates NIL rules, they will forfeit eligibility for a season, according to the Verona Press.
“I think as coaches it’s our responsibility to connect with our athletes and make them aware there may be some people who will try to take advantage of them,” Stoughton football coach Jason Becker told the Verona Press.
Recommended Articles