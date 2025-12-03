Wisconsin high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Adams-Friendship 66, Poynette 64
Algoma 47, Oconto 30
Alma Center Lincoln 48, Whitehall 33
Alma/Pepin 52, Augusta 41
Almond-Bancroft 67, Lodi 36
Altoona 50, Somerset 33
Antigo 51, Northland Pines 49
Appleton East 64, Oshkosh West 34
Aquinas 66, Bangor 30
Arcadia 54, La Crosse Logan 38
Argyle/Pecatonica 42, Albany/Monticello 39
Arrowhead 65, Muskego 54
Athens 60, Abbotsford 57
Auburndale 52, Newman Catholic 32
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Amery 40
Barneveld 62, Black Hawk 14
Barron 61, Ashland 21
Beaver Dam 63, Milton 35
Beloit Memorial 63, Milw Reagan 46
Blair-Taylor 70, EC Immanuel Lutheran 35
Bloomer 90, Thorp 23
Bonduel 53, Weyauwega-Fremont 51
Boyceville 58, Lake Holcombe 22
Brookfield Academy 66, Ken Christian Life 40
Cameron 64, Ladysmith 56
Cashton 54, Kickapoo 35
Chesterton Academy 61, Hmong American Peace 9
Chilton 62, Roncalli 41
Columbus 79, Fall River 54
Columbus Catholic 65, Greenwood/Granton 26
Denmark 60, Freedom 57
Div Sav Holy Angels 57, Kenosha Bradford 56
Dominican 61, Kenosha Tremper 29
East Troy 34, Burlington 30
Elk Mound 56, Cadott 44
Eleva-Strum 48, Cochrane-Fountain City 35
Faith Christian (Williams Bay) 47, Saint Anthony 17
Gibraltar 50, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 32
Highland 62, Potosi/Cassville 39
Holmen 68, Eau Claire North 62
Homestead 55, The Prairie School 50
Hudson 56, Prior Lake 51
Independence/Gilmanton 75, Osseo-Fairchild 19
Kaukauna 67, Oshkosh North 50
Kenosha Indian Trail 68, Badger 62
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 95, West Bend West 17
Kewaskum 49, Plymouth 41
Kiel 49, Brillion 42
Kimberly 57, Hortonville 53
Kohler 69, Green Bay Preble 60
Laconia 74, Lomira 45
Lake Mills 61, Whitewater 36
Lakeside Lutheran 47, Evansville 42
Lancaster 68, Belleville 49
Luther 67, Tomah 52
Madison Country Day 71, Wisconsin Heights 64
Madison LaFollette 80, Sun Prairie West 48
Madison Memorial 95, Madison East 16
Marinette 67, Clintonville 30
Markesan 57, Ripon 37
Marion/Tigerton 32, Gresham 26
Marshall 77, Rio 46
Martin Luther 74, The Lincoln Academy 3
McDonell Catholic 58, Fall Creek 33
Medford 60, Tomahawk 31
Menominee Nation 74, Shiocton 38
Merrill 50, Lakeland 46
Middleton 91, Madison West 16
Milw Acad Science 67, Whitnall 65
Monona Grove 68, Watertown 15
Mosinee 43, Rhinelander 32
Mount Horeb 56, McFarland 50
Necedah 36, Nekoosa 26
Neenah 55, Appleton North 54
Neillsville 64, Gilman 24
New Auburn 66, Luck 26
Niagara 46, Coleman 43
Nicolet 65, Menomonee Falls 60
North Fond du Lac 46, St. Mary's Springs 30
Northwestern 60, Unity 36
Omro 66, Mayville 46
Oostburg 65, Whitefish Bay 53
Oregon 59, DeForest 50
Owen-Withee 52, Colby 30
Pacelli 73, Port Edwards 16
Parkview 70, Big Foot 61
Peshtigo 66, Sturgeon Bay 19
Prentice 53, Chequamegon 45
Random Lake 94, Stockbridge 14
Reedsville 65, Providence Academy (Green Bay) 8
Richland Center 56, North Crawford 32
River Ridge 62, Benton 30
River Valley 67, Riverdale 47
Saint Mary Catholic 59, Living Word Lutheran 46
Saint Thomas More 77, Greendale 56
Salam 43, Shorewood 27
Sauk Prairie 47, Reedsburg 30
Seneca 44, Boscobel 40
Sevastopol 42, Southern Door 38
Seymour 47, Menasha 38
Shawano 60, New London 52
Sheboygan Falls 81, Two Rivers 26
Sheboygan North 50, Cedarburg 26
South Shore 33, Frederic 32
Southwestern 35, Warren, IL 28
SPASH 74, Rice Lake 60
Sparta 92, Black River Falls 52
St. Joan Antida Co-Ed 51, Dr. Howard Fuller 40
Stratford 55, Edgar 43
University Lake School 49, Eastbrook Academy 17
Valders 45, New Holstein 34
Verona 57, Janesville Craig 33
Waterford 85, Shoreland Lutheran 28
Waunakee 77, Baraboo 36
Waupun 39, Ashwaubenon 32
Wauwatosa East 91, Elkhorn 52
Wauwatosa West 66, Milw Riverside 18
Westfield 55, Lourdes Academy 37
Winneconne 61, Xavier 60
Winter 47, Lac Courte Oreilles 23
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Germantown 57
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 73, Manawa 14
