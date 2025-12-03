High School

Wisconsin high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

See every Wisconsin high school girls basketball final score

Spencer Swaim

Wisconsin Lutheran's Londyn Hollins (24) outraces Waunakee guard Ashlyn Bauer (14) to a loose ball in a game in the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wisconsin.
The 2025 Wisconsin high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Adams-Friendship 66, Poynette 64

Algoma 47, Oconto 30

Alma Center Lincoln 48, Whitehall 33

Alma/Pepin 52, Augusta 41

Almond-Bancroft 67, Lodi 36

Altoona 50, Somerset 33

Antigo 51, Northland Pines 49

Appleton East 64, Oshkosh West 34

Aquinas 66, Bangor 30

Arcadia 54, La Crosse Logan 38

Argyle/Pecatonica 42, Albany/Monticello 39

Arrowhead 65, Muskego 54

Athens 60, Abbotsford 57

Auburndale 52, Newman Catholic 32

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Amery 40

Barneveld 62, Black Hawk 14

Barron 61, Ashland 21

Beaver Dam 63, Milton 35

Beloit Memorial 63, Milw Reagan 46

Blair-Taylor 70, EC Immanuel Lutheran 35

Bloomer 90, Thorp 23

Bonduel 53, Weyauwega-Fremont 51

Boyceville 58, Lake Holcombe 22

Brookfield Academy 66, Ken Christian Life 40

Cameron 64, Ladysmith 56

Cashton 54, Kickapoo 35

Chesterton Academy 61, Hmong American Peace 9

Chilton 62, Roncalli 41

Columbus 79, Fall River 54

Columbus Catholic 65, Greenwood/Granton 26

Denmark 60, Freedom 57

Div Sav Holy Angels 57, Kenosha Bradford 56

Dominican 61, Kenosha Tremper 29

East Troy 34, Burlington 30

Elk Mound 56, Cadott 44

Eleva-Strum 48, Cochrane-Fountain City 35

Faith Christian (Williams Bay) 47, Saint Anthony 17

Gibraltar 50, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 32

Highland 62, Potosi/Cassville 39

Holmen 68, Eau Claire North 62

Homestead 55, The Prairie School 50

Hudson 56, Prior Lake 51

Independence/Gilmanton 75, Osseo-Fairchild 19

Kaukauna 67, Oshkosh North 50

Kenosha Indian Trail 68, Badger 62

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 95, West Bend West 17

Kewaskum 49, Plymouth 41

Kiel 49, Brillion 42

Kimberly 57, Hortonville 53

Kohler 69, Green Bay Preble 60

Laconia 74, Lomira 45

Lake Mills 61, Whitewater 36

Lakeside Lutheran 47, Evansville 42

Lancaster 68, Belleville 49

Luther 67, Tomah 52

Madison Country Day 71, Wisconsin Heights 64

Madison LaFollette 80, Sun Prairie West 48

Madison Memorial 95, Madison East 16

Marinette 67, Clintonville 30

Markesan 57, Ripon 37

Marion/Tigerton 32, Gresham 26

Marshall 77, Rio 46

Martin Luther 74, The Lincoln Academy 3

McDonell Catholic 58, Fall Creek 33

Medford 60, Tomahawk 31

Menominee Nation 74, Shiocton 38

Merrill 50, Lakeland 46

Middleton 91, Madison West 16

Milw Acad Science 67, Whitnall 65

Monona Grove 68, Watertown 15

Mosinee 43, Rhinelander 32

Mount Horeb 56, McFarland 50

Necedah 36, Nekoosa 26

Neenah 55, Appleton North 54

Neillsville 64, Gilman 24

New Auburn 66, Luck 26

Niagara 46, Coleman 43

Nicolet 65, Menomonee Falls 60

North Fond du Lac 46, St. Mary's Springs 30

Northwestern 60, Unity 36

Omro 66, Mayville 46

Oostburg 65, Whitefish Bay 53

Oregon 59, DeForest 50

Owen-Withee 52, Colby 30

Pacelli 73, Port Edwards 16

Parkview 70, Big Foot 61

Peshtigo 66, Sturgeon Bay 19

Prentice 53, Chequamegon 45

Random Lake 94, Stockbridge 14

Reedsville 65, Providence Academy (Green Bay) 8

Richland Center 56, North Crawford 32

River Ridge 62, Benton 30

River Valley 67, Riverdale 47

Saint Mary Catholic 59, Living Word Lutheran 46

Saint Thomas More 77, Greendale 56

Salam 43, Shorewood 27

Sauk Prairie 47, Reedsburg 30

Seneca 44, Boscobel 40

Sevastopol 42, Southern Door 38

Seymour 47, Menasha 38

Shawano 60, New London 52

Sheboygan Falls 81, Two Rivers 26

Sheboygan North 50, Cedarburg 26

South Shore 33, Frederic 32

Southwestern 35, Warren, IL 28

SPASH 74, Rice Lake 60

Sparta 92, Black River Falls 52

St. Joan Antida Co-Ed 51, Dr. Howard Fuller 40

Stratford 55, Edgar 43

University Lake School 49, Eastbrook Academy 17

Valders 45, New Holstein 34

Verona 57, Janesville Craig 33

Waterford 85, Shoreland Lutheran 28

Waunakee 77, Baraboo 36

Waupun 39, Ashwaubenon 32

Wauwatosa East 91, Elkhorn 52

Wauwatosa West 66, Milw Riverside 18

Westfield 55, Lourdes Academy 37

Winneconne 61, Xavier 60

Winter 47, Lac Courte Oreilles 23

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Germantown 57

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 73, Manawa 14

