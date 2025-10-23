Removed Wisconsin High School Football Coach Meets with School Officials
A Wisconsin high school football coach remains hopeful of returning to his position.
Kominiko “Niko” Sila met with school officials from the Green Bay Area Public School District after he was placed on leave as head football coach at Green Bay East High School last week.
Sila’s wife, Chelci Sila, told FOX 11 that the two sides met for nearly 45 minutes, and while nothing was resolved, Niko Sila left feeling that the meeting went well.
Just a night before leading Green Bay East into action against Green Bay West, Sila was placed on leave from both his role as head football coach and as the school’s manager of engagement, attendance and advocacy.
Wife Feels Meeting Between Husband, School Officials Went Well
“He’s optimistic and we’re still waiting,” Chelci Sila said. “We don’t have any answers at this time yet, but with all the community support, the outpouring of support, it’s going to help refute the allegations that have been made.”
She also shared a quote from her husband which states, “I’m at home trying to figure out how to get back to work while you’re at work trying to figure out how to keep me at home.”
More Allegations Coming Out Against Wisconsin High School Football Coach
Reports that Sila faces numerous allegations have been mentioned, including a recent one in which he contacted students or staff while on leave. If that one is found to be true, he could be fired by the district.
The Red Devils finished the regular season with a 7-3 loss to Green Bay West. They lost their last two after defeating Sheboygan North, 14-7, back on October 3.
Green Bay East went 2-7, with the other win coming on September 5 in overtime vs. Sheboygan South, 26-20.