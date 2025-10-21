Wisconsin High School Football Coach Placed on Leave from School
A Wisconsin high school head football coach has been placed on leave, and a petition to get him reinstated has started.
Green Bay East High School’s Kominiko “Niko” Sila was placed on administrative leave by the Green Bay Area Public School District last week moments before he was to lead his team into battle.
The Red Devils would go on to face Green Bay West, falling 7-3. They went 2-7 during the regular season, dropping two straight and four of five down the stretch.
According to a report by NBC26, no specific reason has been given for the decision by the school board, but a petition to get Sila reinstated to the football team and his position within the school has reached over 1,000 signatures.
Petition Started by Sister of Green Bay East Head Football Coach
The petition was started by Lehua Collins, the sister of Sila.
When reached for comment, Sila said he was not allowed to discuss the investigation as it was ongoing, adding he was “trying to keep a positive mindset.” He did release a statement in regards to the petition:
“The voices of the students, parents and community has lifted my spirits,” Sila said. “Everyone, stay safe and stay peaceful.”
Along with serving as head football coach, Sila is manager of student engagement, attendance and advoacy for the Green Bay School District. He took on that role in 2018 and became head football coach in 2023.
The Red Devils went 0-11 in 2023 and 2-7 last year.