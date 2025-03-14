Sun Prairie East Boys Basketball Team Pulls Stunning Upset In WIAA Sectional Semis
At tournament time, it's all about peaking at the right time, fighting through the big-game pressure, and surviving to play another day.
The fifth-seeded Sun Prairie East High School boys basketball team fittingly emphasized that point as it upset top-seeded state powerhouse Kettle Moraine 82-71 in a Wisconsin (WIAA) Division 1 sectional semifinal game at Mukwonago High School on Thursday night.
The memorable performance took on added significance as it snapped No. 1-ranked Kettle Moraine's 26-game winning streak, ending the Lasers' hopes for a state championship in the process.
It was the eighth consecutive victory for Big Eight Conference champion Sun Prairie East, which improved to 21-6 overall and advanced to face second-seeded Waunakee in a sectional final at Oregon High School on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Waunakee defeated third-seeded Verona 77-64 in another sectional semifinal Thursday.
Sun Prairie East led 72-67 late in the second half and responded with what proved to be a decisive 10-4 run, ignited on an aggressive inside basket by 6-4 senior guard/forward Max Raimer with 1 minute, 35 seconds remaining. The Cardinals put an exclamation point on the night with a slam dunk by 6-5 senior guard Chris Davis Jr., an Arkansas State University recruit, moments before the final buzzer sounded.
