Sydney Vitangcol Joins Elite WIAA Softball Club With 1,000 Career Strikeouts
As Sydney Vitangcol slowly walked off the field following the Wisconsin Lutheran High School softball team's season-ending 3-2 nine-inning WIAA Division 1 sectional championship loss to Hamilton on June 5, she finished her standout four-year career as one of the best pitchers in state history.
A Legendary Career Ends with a Historic Milestone
Vitangcol, a talented highly-touted senior left-hander, finished her memorable career by fittingly reaching the 1,000 strikeout milestone in her final game.
Vitangcol Among WIAA's All-Time Greats
The impressive feat took on added historical significance as she became one of only seven pitchers in WIAA softball annals to reach the prestigious plateau.
Another Dominant Season in the Circle
The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association three-time first-team all-state selection, three-time Woodland West Conference Player of the Year, and University of Wisconsin recruit, posted a 15-2 overall record (including eight shutouts) with 254 strikeouts, 12 earned runs, and 0.72 ERA in 117 innings this season.
Four-Time Conference Champion and State Record Holder
Vitangcol led Wisconsin Lutheran to a fourth consecutive Woodland West championship (10-0 league record, 21-2 overall) and registered a state-record ninth career seven-inning no-hitter as the Vikings won a fourth straight regional title.
Not Just a Pitcher: 150 Career Hits
Best known for her premier efforts in the circle, she also demonstrated her impressive offensive abilities by collecting her 150th career hit during the Beaver Dam Triangular on May 10.
Following an illustrious high-school career, Vitangcol is ready to embrace the exciting challenge of competing at the collegiate level with her home-state Wisconsin Badgers.
"Sydney's spin, leadership, and competitive fire make her one of the most exciting athletes in the state," University of Wisconsin head softball coach Yvette Healy said. "She is a leader in her community and on the field. She's a winner, who finds a way to get it done for her team."
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com