Top 25 Wisconsin High School Baseball State Rankings - April 28, 2026

With the exciting, highly anticipated season off to a strong start, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state baseball rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's four respective divisions, it was an intriguing challenge narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Defending Big Rivers Conference co-champion Hudson moves into the top spot in the rankings with a 12-0 overall record following dominant victories over Menomonie (13-2), Madison Memorial (8-0), and Madison West (8-6).

The top 10 teams in this week's rankings combined for an 87-11 overall record.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA), Prepbaseballreport.com, and Bound.com.

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The high-powered Raiders extended their winning streak to 12 games with dominant victories over Menomonie (13-2), Madison Memorial (8-0), and Madison West (8-6).

Next up: at No. 20 Chippewa Falls (April 28)

Previous ranking: 12

Note: The Warhawks extended their winning streak to 10 games with the latest victories over No. 22 Menomonee Falls (5-3), Wauwatosa West (7-1), Milwaukee King (18-3), and Wauwatosa East (12-0).

Next up: vs. Wauwatosa East (April 28)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The Lightning extended their winning streak to seven games with the latest victories over De Pere (11-2), No. 9 Hortonville (4-1), and Oshkosh North (12-2).

Next up: vs. Appleton East (April 28)

High School On SI

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The Papermakers went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Oshkosh West (15-5) and No. 15 Sun Prairie East (6-4).

Next up: at No. 14 Kaukauna (April 28)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Sabers extended their winning streak to nine games with the latest victories over Racine Case (13-3) and Greenfield (14-0).

Next up: vs. Burlington (April 30)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The Polar Bears went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Appleton West (6-1) and No. 22 Menomonee Falls (6-1).

Next up: at Oshkosh West (April 28)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The Storm extended their winning streak to eight games with the latest victory over Sevastopol (10-0).

Next up: vs. Algoma (April 28)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The Lions extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over No. 19 Wisconsin Lutheran (7-2), Waterford (6-5), and Kewaskum (10-7).

Next up: at Greendale (April 28)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Hilltoppers went 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victories over Brookfield Central (7-6) and St. Thomas More (10-8).

Next up: at No. 17 Brookfield East (April 28)

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Sheboygan North (12-2), Green Bay Preble (3-0), and Middleton (5-1).

Next up: vs. West De Pere (April 28)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The Cardinals were riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak but lost to Kimberly (6-4).

Next up: at Verona (April 28)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The Indians went 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victories over Union Grove (14-4) and No. 18 Arrowhead (8-1).

Next up: at Kettle Moraine (April 28)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Blue Dukes went 1-2 in their last three games including a victory over No. 10 Kenosha St. Joseph (11-8).

Next up: at Grafton (April 28)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The Galloping Ghosts were riding the momentum of a seven-game unbeaten streak but lost to Neenah (10-0).

Next up: vs. No. 4 Kimberly (April 28)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to nine games with the latest victories over Plymouth and Oshkosh West.

Next up: at Sheboygan South (April 28)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The Tigers extended their winning streak to 10 games with the latest victories over Assumption (18-5) and Athens (13-2).

Next up: at Marathon (April 28)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to seven games with the latest victories over Wauwatosa East (16-5) and No. 1 Muskego (4-3).

Next up: vs. No. 9 Marquette (April 28)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The Lancers went 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victories over Racine Case (4-3) and Union Grove (5-4).

Next up: at Martin Luther (April 28)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Raccoons extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over Waukesha West (10-1) and Hartford (6-3).

Next up: vs. Oak Creek (April 28)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Cardinals extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victory over Wausau East (10-3).

Next up: vs. No. 1 Hudson (April 28)

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The Red Hawks went 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victory over Oregon (14-1).

Next up: vs. Baraboo (April 28)

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The Warriors went 1-2 in their last three games including the latest victory over Catholic Memorial (7-2).

Next up: vs. Catholic Memorial (April 28)

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The Warhawks went 2-1 in their last three games including the latest victories over Wisconsin Lutheran (7-5) and Mukwonago (12-2).

Next up: vs. Waukesha West (April 28)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Rams extended their winning streak to 12 games with the latest victories over Howards Grove (12-1), Sheboygan South (13-3) and Lomira (10-7).

Next up: vs. Ozaukee (April 28)

Previous ranking: 25

Note: The Greyhounds extended their winning streak to five games with the latest victory over Spencer (15-2).

Next up: vs. Neillsville-Granton (April 28)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com