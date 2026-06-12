The 15 Greatest World Cup Soccer Players Of All Time—Ranked

Delivering on the World Cup stage comes with a unique level of pressure.

For established superstars, there is the weight of expectation. For rising talents, there is the opportunity—and responsibility—to inspire an entire nation. With billions watching around the globe, every touch, pass and shot is magnified. The margins between glory and heartbreak are razor thin, and the demands from fans can be overwhelming.

Yet it is precisely those conditions that separate the truly great from the merely good. The World Cup has long been the stage where legends are made, whether through breathtaking goals, moments of individual brilliance, match-winning performances, or the ability to lead a nation to ultimate success.

Only a select few players have consistently risen to the occasion and left an indelible mark on the tournament’s history.

Ranking Criteria

Individual performances

Statistical achievements

Team success

Lasting legacy

Ranking The Best Soccer Players in World Cup History

15. Kylian Mbappé

France entered the 2022 tournament as holders. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

Kylian Mbappé may still be in his mid-twenties at the time of writing, but he is already a bona fide World Cup legend.



The French goal machine first took the tournament by storm in 2018 as a teenager, finding the net four times—including a superb strike in the final—as Les Bleus defeated Croatia to win the World Cup for only the second time in their history.



Four years later, he was once again France’s standout performer, netting eight goals in 2022, including a hat-trick in the final, although France ultimately fell short against Argentina.



As a result, heading into the 2026 edition, Mbappé already ranks among the World Cup’s all-time leading scorers and holds the record for the most goals in World Cup finals—achievements he will almost certainly extend further before the end of his career.

14. Paolo Rossi

Paolo Rossi was the star of the 1982 World Cup. | Getty/Mark Leech

1982 was the year Paolo Rossi became a legend.



Playing on home soil, Rossi was the driving force behind Italy’s World Cup triumph, scoring six goals throughout the tournament—including the opening goal in the final against West Germany. His performances saw him join an exclusive group of players to win the Golden Boot, the Golden Ball and the World Cup in the same tournament.



As if that were not enough, he capped off an extraordinary year by winning the Ballon d’Or.



Rossi was not the biggest or most physically imposing forward, but what he lacked in size he more than made up for with intelligence. Quick, agile and blessed with an exceptional reading of the game, he always seemed to appear in the right place at the right time. His movement was particularly devastating, whether holding up play, dragging defenders out of position or creating space for teammates with his clever runs.



In many ways, Rossi was ahead of his time. Long before the term became fashionable, he embodied many of the qualities associated with the modern false nine, showcasing a level of tactical awareness and positional intelligence that few forwards of his era could match.

13. Bobby Moore

Bobby Moore captained England in 1966. | WEREK/IMAGO

England has only ever lifted the World Cup once, and it has Bobby Moore to thank in large part for that triumph.



After a difficult 1962 campaign, Moore captained the Three Lions in 1966, playing every minute of the tournament. He helped anchor a defense that kept four clean sheets and conceded just three goals overall—two of which came in the final against West Germany—earning widespread praise for his calm, commanding presence.



Remarkably, he also contributed two assists in the final: a quickly taken free kick that led to Geoff Hurst’s equalizer at 1–0 down, and the pass that preceded Hurst’s famous third goal to complete his hat-trick and secure the Jules Rimet Trophy for Sir Alf Ramsey’s side.



Moore’s performances elevated him not only into a national icon, but a global one. Even Pelé later described him as “the best defender I ever played against”—high praise from one of the game’s greatest ever players.

12. Garrincha

Garrincha was near impossible to stop. | IMAGO/Horstmüller

Garrincha was a nightmare for defenders everywhere.



Blessed with blistering pace, dazzling dribbling ability and an instinct for goal, he possessed the rare ability to turn a game on its head almost single-handedly. Once he got into full stride, stopping him often seemed impossible.



The Brazilian great overcame physical challenges that would have ended many careers before they began, famously playing with significantly uneven and bowed legs.



On the pitch, however, Garrincha was a phenomenon. He played a pivotal role in Brazil’s World Cup triumphs in both 1958 and 1962, with the latter tournament widely regarded as his masterpiece. In Chile, he finished as the competition’s joint top scorer and delivered a series of match-winning performances, including a memorable brace in Brazil’s 4–2 semifinal victory over the host nation.

11. Just Fontaine

Fontaine scored 13 times at the 1958 World Cup. | Emilio Ronchini/Mondadori/Getty Images

Just Fontaine holds a record that feels almost untouchable.



In 1958, the France striker scored an astonishing 13 goals throughout the tournament: a hat-trick against Paraguay, two goals apiece against Yugoslavia and Northern Ireland, one each against Scotland and Brazil and finally four against West Germany.



Remarkably, his goals were not enough to carry Les Bleus to the title, as France ultimately finished in third place after falling to Brazil in the semifinals.



Even so, Fontaine’s record for most goals in a single tournament still appears virtually impossible to break. Had he featured in more than just that one World Cup, he might well be the competition’s all-time leading scorer—and by some margin.

10. Jairzinho

Jairzinho is a legendary right winger. | IMAGO/WEREK

The 1970 World Cup is often associated with the brilliance of Pelé, the legendary Brazilian becoming the first—and still only—player to win the tournament three times.



In reality, however, it was Jairzinho who was Brazil’s standout performer that summer, producing one of the most iconic individual tournament displays in World Cup history.



The Botafogo winger scored in every round of the competition—two in Brazil’s opening win over Czechoslovakia, followed by strikes against England, Romania, Peru, Uruguay and finally Italy in the final—becoming the only player ever to score in every match while also winning the tournament.

9. Miroslav Klose

Klose broke the record in 2014. | VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images

Miroslav Klose and the World Cup are almost inseparable.



The former Germany striker is the tournament’s all-time leading scorer with 16 goals, a record built across four editions: five in 2002, another five in 2006, four in 2010 and two more in 2014, which ultimately saw him surpass the previous mark of 15 held by Ronaldo and write his name into history.



Fittingly, Germany lifted the trophy in his final World Cup appearance. While Klose did not get on the scoresheet in the final against Argentina, it was still a fitting conclusion to the international career of one of the competition’s greatest ever forwards.

8. Cafu

Cafu is one of the best defenders of all time. | IMAGO/WEREK

Cafu is the only player in World Cup history to appear in three separate finals—in 1994, 1998 and 2002—each marking a different stage in his evolution as a player.



At USA ’94, he was a relatively unknown São Paulo star who featured sparingly throughout the tournament before being thrust into the final after just 21 minutes when Jorginho was injured. He delivered a composed and tireless performance as Brazil went on to defeat Italy on penalties, helping to contain threats like Roberto Baggio in a tense, high-pressure finish.



By 1998, Cafu had begun to establish himself in Europe with Roma and arrived in France as Brazil’s first-choice right back, playing every minute en route to the final. However, he was suspended for the decisive match. It proved to be a significant absence as Brazil ultimately fell to the hosts.



In 2002, Cafu had become the undisputed best right back in the world and captained Brazil to World Cup glory, completing a remarkable journey through three finals and securing his place in soccer history.

7. Gerd Müller

Gerd Muller knew where the net was. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Scoring the winning goal in a World Cup final is enough to secure a place in tournament history, but Gerd Müller’s legacy extends far beyond his decisive strike against the Netherlands in 1974.



That goal capped another outstanding campaign for the legendary German forward, who finished the tournament with four goals and also chipped in with three assists, all of which came in West Germany’s 4–2 victory over Sweden on the road to the final.



His impact was even greater four years earlier. At the 1970 World Cup, Müller was virtually unstoppable, scoring 10 goals—including hat-tricks against both Bulgaria and Peru—and adding three assists. One of those set up the winner in the third-place playoff, underlining just how influential he was throughout the tournament.



Few players have ever been as consistently decisive on the World Cup stage as “Der Bomber.”

6. Zinedine Zidane

Zizou was a maestro. | IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Zinedine Zidane was a one-of-a-kind midfielder.



Blessed with power and poise, aggression and agility, strength and subtlety in equal measure, he was the type of player who often seemed several steps ahead of everyone else on the field at his peak—a bulldozer with a ballerina’s touch.



Few stages showcased his talents better than the World Cup.



In 1998, he inspired France to its first title, scoring twice in a 3–0 victory over Brazil in the final. Eight years later, he once again took center stage, scoring three goals and providing two assists as Les Bleus reached the final, where he famously converted a Panenka penalty against Italy.



Yet Zidane’s World Cup story was never without controversy. He missed two matches through suspension in 1998, while his international career ended in dramatic fashion in 2006 when he was sent off in the final after headbutting Italy’s Marco Materazzi.



For all the highs and lows, though, few players have left a greater mark on the tournament. When the stakes were at their highest, Zidane had a habit of making himself the center of the story.

5. Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer is a World Cup legend. | IMAGO/WEREK

The Netherlands—with its trademark brand of Total Football and a host of world-class stars like Johan Cruyff and Johan Neeskens—was widely expected to win the 1974 World Cup final.



Franz Beckenbauer, West Germany’s captain, had other ideas.



One of the greatest defenders of all time, the legendary sweeper helped shut down Cruyff and company in the final third with his exceptional reading of the game and precise tackling, while also launching attacks from deep. He frequently stepped into midfield, forcing the Dutch to defend much deeper than they were comfortable with.



The result was a shock 2–1 victory that has gone down as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup final history.



And when you add in the fact that just four years earlier “Der Kaiser” famously played on despite a dislocated shoulder in West Germany’s dramatic 4–3 semifinal defeat to Italy, you have a true World Cup icon.

4. Diego Maradona

1986 was all about Maradona. | Getty/Jean-Yves Ruszniewski

Diego Maradona won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986.



The tournament’s standout player by some margin, he memorably produced two of the most iconic moments in World Cup history against England in the quarterfinals—first his infamous “Hand of God” goal, and moments later his “Goal of the Century,” where he dribbled past almost the entire opposition before finishing.



He later scored both goals in the 2–0 semifinal win over Belgium, and then provided the assist for Argentina’s late winner against West Germany in the final.



He helped La Albiceleste reach the final again four years later, and although his World Cup legacy was later tarnished in 1994 after he was sent home for failing a drugs test, the Argentine icon’s 1986 tournament remains perhaps the greatest individual campaign in World Cup history.

3. Ronaldo

Ronaldo was the star of the 2002 World Cup. | IMAGO/Ulmer

The greatest out-and-out striker the game has ever seen, Ronaldo Nazário turned the World Cup into his own stage throughout his career.



In 1998, he looked poised to fire Brazil to glory, scoring four goals en route to the final—only to suffer a mysterious seizure the night before the match against France. Thrown into the starting XI against medical advice, he was a shadow of himself as Brazil fell to a 3–0 defeat, though he was still named the tournament’s best player.



Four years later, he made amends in style. Ronaldo scored eight goals in 2002, including both in the 2–0 final win over Germany, leading Brazil to the title and cementing his redemption story—complete with one of the most iconic, if unusual, hairstyles in World Cup history.

2. Lionel Messi

Messi finally lifted the World Cup in 2022. | Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

For much of his career, Lionel Messi carried an often underwhelming Argentina side at the World Cup, playing key roles in reaching the quarterfinals in 2006 and 2010, the final in 2014—where it fell to Germany—and then suffering a disappointing round of 16 exit in 2018.



Those results, however, never truly reflected Messi’s own performances. More often than not, he was the best player on the pitch—perhaps with the exception of 2018, when Jorge Sampaoli’s system effectively stifled his influence.



Whenever Argentina needed a moment of magic, Messi delivered—whether with a dazzling solo goal or a perfectly weighted assist, contributions that helped him set a World Cup record for combined goals and assists.



Thankfully, in 2022, after years of heartbreak, Messi was finally rewarded. With a stronger supporting cast and just a touch of fortune, he scored seven goals to lead Argentina to glory, finally lifting the trophy for La Albiceleste—and completing his World Cup legacy.

1. Pelé

Pelé (top) won three World Cups. | AS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Pelé is synonymous with the World Cup.



The only player ever to lift the trophy three times, no one has had a greater impact on the tournament than the legendary Brazilian.



He first took the world by storm as a teenager in 1958, scoring six goals—including two in the final against Sweden—to announce himself on the biggest stage. Brazil went on to defend its title in 1962, although Pelé’s involvement was limited after injury cut his tournament short.



He would have his redemption in 1970, however, returning as one of the senior figures in a historic Brazil side. He scored four goals in that tournament, including another in the final, as the Seleção defeated Italy 4–1.



No one has ever matched those achievements—and it’s unlikely anyone ever will.

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