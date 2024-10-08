Top 25 Wisconsin high school football rankings (10/8/2024)
Wisconsin high school football continues to heat up as only two weeks remain in the regular season.
Kaukauna has a big game against Kimberly in Week 8, and Slinger has a top-25 game against Homestead.
Top 25 Wisconsin high school football rankings
No. 1 Franklin (7-0)
Franklin quarterback Joey Kallay threw six touchdown passes in a 55-7 win against Tremper. Robert Beglinger added 98 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown. Next game: Indian Trail, Oct. 11.
No. 2 New Richmond (7-0)
New Richmond built a 27-0 lead over Menomonie before finally winning 27-14. Quarterback Nick Stellrecht completed 12-of-19 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Next game: Lincoln, Oct. 11.
No. 3 Mukwonago (6-1)
Mukwonago won a big game against Oconomowoc last week. Mason Radobicky had 30 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: West, Oct. 11.
No. 4 Oconomowoc (6-1)
The Raccoons suffered their first loss of the season last week to Mukwonago. They’ll have a chance to rebound against Muskego next week.
No. 5 Arrowhead (5-2)
The Warhawks defeated West 46-7 last week. They have two great wins this season, over Mukwonago and Marquette University, but they also have two losses, to Homestead and Oconomowoc. Next game: Brookfield East, Oct. 11
No. 6 Kimberly (5-1)
The Papermakers fell to Neenah 29-28. Brady Bell ran for 115 yards and one touchdown. Next up: Kaukauna, Oct. 11
No. 7 Notre Dame Academy (7-0)
The Tritons continue to roll in 2024. They defeated South 59-0, and their 16-13 win over Kaukauna in Week 1 looks great as it continues to win as well. Next game: West, Oct. 11.
No. 8 Kaukauna (6-1)
Running back Aiden Reardon ran 29 times for 194 yards in a 13-10 OT win against Appleton North. The game was tied at 7-7 after four quarters, and Kaukauna running back Kyle Kress ran in his second touchdown of the game in overtime. Next game: Kimberly, Oct. 11
No. 9 Neenah (5-2)
The Rockets have had a difficult schedule, but they won a big game 29-28 against Kimberly. The Rockets scored a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter to take the win. Next game: Fond du Lac, Oct. 11.
No. 10 Slinger (7-0)
The Owls are undefeated and have not scored under 30 points in a game this season. Next up: Homestead, Oct. 11.
No. 11 Waunakee (6-1)
No. 12 Verona (7-0)
No. 13 Marquette (6-1)
No. 14 Rice Lake (6-1)
No. 15 Germantown (6-1)
No. 16 Badger (6-1)
No. 17 Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-0)
No. 18 Hamilton (6-1)
No. 19 Madison Memorial (6-1)
No. 20 Cedarburg (6-1)
No. 21 West Salem (7-0)
No. 22 Columbus (7-0)
No. 23 West De Pere (6-1)
No. 24 Homestead (6-1)
No. 25 Beaver Dam (6-1)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X