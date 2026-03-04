Top 25 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball State Rankings - March 3, 2026
With the exciting 2025-26 regular season completed and March Madness kicked into overdrive, it's time to take the latest look at the High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state girls basketball rankings.
Wauwatosa East, the two-time defending Greater Metro Conference co-champion and reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion last season, maintains hold of the top spot in the rankings for an eighth consecutive week with a 26-0 overall record.
The Red Raiders responded with statement-making home-court regional playoff victories over No. 16-seeded West Allis Hale (98-14) and eighth-seeded Badger (84-40) to extend the winning streak.
Wauwatosa East has a 38-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming to Brookfield East (56-53) on Jan. 28, 2025.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 242-19 overall record.
Note: This week's top 25 contains teams that advanced to the sectional semifinals (third round of the playoffs).
1. Wauwatosa East (26-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The top-seeded Red Raiders extended their winning streak to 26 games with statement-making home-court regional playoff victories over West Allis Hale (98-14) and Badger (84-40).
Next up: vs. No. 13-seeded Westosha Central in D1 sectional semifinal at Waterford (March 5)
2. Oostburg (26-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The top-seeded Flying Dutchmen extended their winning streak to 26 games with home-court regional playoff victories over Mayville (90-38) and North Fond du Lac (71-25).
Next up: vs. second-seeded Laconia in D3 sectional semifinal at Sheboygan South (March 5)
3. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (25-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The top-seeded Chargers extended their winning streak to 14 games with home-court regional playoff victories over Brown Deer (87-20) and Watertown Luther Prep (67-36).
Next up: vs. third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in D3 sectional semifinal at Oconomowoc (March 5)
4. Arrowhead (24-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The top-seeded Warhawks extended their winning streak to four games with home-court regional playoff victories over Sun Prairie West (87-36) and Oconomowoc (88-62).
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded No. 24-ranked Mukwonago in D1 sectional semifinal at Waukesha West (March 5)
5. Kimberly (22-4)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The third-seeded Papermakers extended their winning streak to four games with home-court regional playoff victories over Kaukauna (55-25) and No. 10-ranked Bay Port (62-45).
Next up: vs. second-seeded and No. 8-ranked Notre Dame Academy in D1 sectional semifinal at Appleton North (March 5)
6. Aquinas (24-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Note: The top-seeded Blugolds extended their winning streak to 12 games with home-court regional playoff victories over Amherst (75-27) and Viroqua (75-30).
Next up: vs. second-seeded and No. 12-ranked Wisconsin Dells in a D3 sectional semifinal at Reedsburg (March 5)
7. Madison Memorial (21-5)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The seventh-seeded Spartans extended their winning streak to seven games with regional playoff victories over Monona Grove (65-37) and second-seeded No. 7-ranked Waunakee (53-42).
Next up: vs. third-seeded No.17-ranked Brookfield East in a D1 sectional semifinal at Watertown (March 5)
8. Notre Dame Academy (22-4)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The second-seeded Tritons extended their winning streak to six games with home-court regional playoff victories over Eau Claire North (79-27) and Hudson (61-41).
Next up: vs. third-seeded No. 5-ranked Kimberly in D1 sectional semifinals at Appleton North (March 5).
9. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (26-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The top-seeded Chargers extended their winning streak to 26 games with home-court regional playoff victories over Spooner (78-21) and Bloomer (75-49).
Next up: vs. third-seeded Mosinee in D3 sectional semifinal at D.C. Everest (March 5)
10. Wisconsin Dells (26-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The second-seeded Chiefs extended their winning streak to 26 games with home-court regional playoff victories over Lodi (63-37) and Mauston (75-54).
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 6-ranked Aquinas in D3 sectional semifinal at Reedsburg (March 5)
11. Stevens Point (22-4)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The top-seeded Panthers were riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak, lost to No. 2 Oostburg (59-38) in the regular-season finale and rebounded with home-court regional playoff victories over Chippewa Falls (62-23) and Hortonville (61-48).
Next up: vs. fifth-seeded No. 22-ranked De Pere in D1 sectional semifinal at Pulaski (March 5)
12. Appleton East (23-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The second-seeded Patriots extended their winning streak to eight games with home-court regional playoff victories over Appleton West (66-36) and Sheboygan North (55-37).
Next up: vs. third-seeded No. 16-ranked Hartford in D1 sectional semifinal at Beaver Dam (March 5)
13. Pewaukee (22-4)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The top-seeded Pirates extended their winning streak to eight games with home-court regional playoff victories over Fond du Lac (72-31) and Germantown (84-45).
Next up: vs. fifth-seeded Neenah in D1 sectional semifinal at Fond du Lac (March 5)
14. Whitefish Bay (22-4)
Previous ranking: 15
Note: The top-seeded Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to three games with home-court regional playoff victories over Milwaukee Lutheran (71-43) and Brookfield Central (81-31).
Next up: vs. second-seeded Pius XI in D2 sectional semifinal at Brown Deer (March 5)
15. Rice Lake (23-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Note: The top-seeded Warriors extended their winning streak to five games with home-court regional playoff victories over New Richmond (81-35) and Medford (72-57).
Next up: vs. second-seeded La Crosse Central in D2 sectional semifinal at Chippewa Falls (March 5)
16. Hartford (20-6)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The third-seeded Orioles extended their winning streak to 10 games with home-court regional playoff victories over Oshkosh North (74-34) and DSHA (76-50).
Next up: vs. second-seeded No. 12-ranked Appleton East in D1 sectional semifinal at Beaver Dam (March 5)
17. Brookfield East (20-6)
Previous ranking: 18
Note: The third-seeded Spartans extended their winning streak to four games with home-court regional playoff victories over Sun Prairie East (55-25) and Madison La Follette (61-46).
Next up: vs. seventh-seeded No. 7 ranked Madison Memorial in D1 sectional semifinal at Watertown (March 5)
18. Neillsville (25-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Note: The second-seeded Warriors extended their winning streak to 17 games with home-court regional playoff victories over Spencer (60-25) and McDonell Central (47-38).
Next up: vs. top-seeded Regis in D4 sectional semifinal at Osseo-Fairchild (March 5)
19. Dominican (24-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Note: The top-seeded Knights were riding the momentum of a 15-game winning streak, lost to Pius XI (61-40) in the regular-season finale, and rebounded with home-court regional playoff victories over University Lake School-St. John's Northwestern (87-20) and The Prairie School (55-37).
Next up: vs. second-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph in D4 sectional semifinal at Kenosha Bradford (March 5)
20. Eleva-Strum (27-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Note: The top-seeded Cardinals extended their winning streak to 27 games with home-court regional playoff victories over Augusta (60-36) and Gilman (67-49).
Next up: vs. third-seeded Owen-Withee in D5 sectional semifinal at Altoona (March 5)
21. Elkhorn (22-4)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The top-seeded Elks extended their winning streak to 12 games with home-court regional playoff victories over Waukesha West (67-44) and New Berlin West (59-51).
Next up: vs. second-seeded Catholic Memorial in a D2 sectional semifinal at East Troy (March 5)
22. Regis (23-3)
Previous ranking: 22
Note: The top-seeded Ramblers were riding the momentum of a 13-game winning streak, lost to No. 19 Neillsville (49-31), and rebounded with home-court regional playoff victories over Mondovi (54-43) and Fall Creek (67-53).
Next up: vs. second-seeded No. 18-ranked Neillsville in D4 sectional semifinal at Osseo-Fairchild (March 5)
23. De Pere (22-4)
Previous ranking: 23
Note: The fifth-seeded Redbirds extended their winning streak to six games with regional playoff victories over D.C. Everest (74-10) and Eau Claire Memorial (58-51).
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 11-ranked Stevens Point in D1 sectional semifinal at Pulaski (March 5)
24. Edgerton (24-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Note: The top-seeded Crimson Tide extended their winning streak to eight games with home-court regional playoff victories over River Valley (64-38) and Beloit Turner (54-40).
Next up: vs. second-seeded Lancaster in D3 sectional semifinal at Verona (March 5)
25. Mukwonago (18-7)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The fourth-seeded Indians extended their winning streak to six games with home-court regional playoff victories over Oregon (60-45) and Verona (72-56).
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 4-ranked Arrowhead in a D1 sectional semifinal at Waukesha West (March 5)
